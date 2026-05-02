SBI Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call And More

State Bank of India (SBI) is among dozens of companies set to unveil its financial results for the fourth quarter in the coming week. This report will cover the company's performance for the January-March period of FY26. The bank confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges on May 2.

Considered the largest banking and financial services organisation in India, SBI has an asset base of over Rs 61 trillion. The bank serves over 50 crore customers through its vast network of over 23,085 branches, 63,580 ATMs/ADWMs, and 82,900 BC outlets.

SBI Q4 Results: Date, Time, and Dividend News

The State Bank of India has informed the exchanges that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on Friday, May 8 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

The bank also informed that the Central Board of the Bank may also consider declaration of dividend, if any, for FY 2025-26, in the above stated meeting.

ALSO READ: State Bank Of India Overtakes TCS To Become Fourth Most Valued Company In India

SBI Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The State Bank Of India will conduct an Analyst Meet on May 8 at 5:15 PM post Q4FY26 Results at State Bank Bhavan Auditorium.

BI Q3 Results

In the December quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 21,028 crore. This represents a 24.5% jump from a year ago period and beating the street estimate of Rs 17,809 crore. Net interest margins, at 3%, were in line with street estimates.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) registered growth of 9% on a year-on-year basis, reaching Rs 45,190 crore. This is a slight beat compared to the street estimate of Rs 44,970 crore. On the asset quality front, the bank showed significant improvement. The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio improved to 1.57% from 1.73% in the previous quarter, while net NPA improved from 0.42% to 0.39%.

SBI Share Price History

Shares of State Bank Of India went down by 2.42% in the last five sessions. The stock is up 6.31% in the last month and 14.28% in the last six months. Year to date and one-year returns of the stock rose by 8.67% and 31.66% respectively.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.