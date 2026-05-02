Jammu-Srinagar Direct Vande Bharat Express Begins Commercial Operation Amid Fanfare

Amid much fanfare, the commercial operation of the first direct Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar commenced on Saturday, two days after its inauguration by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The train with 20 coaches will operate six days a week barring Tuesdays, and reduce the travel time between the two destinations to less than five hours, officials said.

The train previously operated from Srinagar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and now it will go up to Jammu Tawi.

Decorated with flowers, the train chuged off for Srinagar from platform No. 7 at the Jammu railway station, marking a major milestone in enhancing rail connectivity in the region, Uchit Singhal, senior manager, Jammu Division, said.

"Today marks the dawn of a new era with the commencement of the Vande Bharat train service from Jammu to Srinagar -- a monumental triumph for modern rail travel and the 'Make in India' initiative," Singhal said.

The semi-high-speed train will cover a distance of around 272 km between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar in 4 hours and 50 minutes, a distance that took 12 to 24 hours to cover by road, depending on road conditions, officials said.

Two pairs of trains will operate daily on the route, offering travel options to the passengers, including tourists and pilgrims from across the country, they said.

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According to the schedule, the first train will depart from Jammu Tawi at 6:20 am and reach Srinagar at 11:10 am, with halts at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi and Banihal. On its return journey, the train will leave Srinagar at 2 pm and reach Jammu Tawi at 6:50 pm.

The inaugural train completed its maiden commercial run from Jammu to Srinagar with around 940 passengers on board, while the second train had 995 passengers on board, the officials said.

On the return leg from Srinagar to Jammu, the trains carried over 1,990 passengers, who thoroughly enjoyed their journey, they said.

In Jammu, excited passengers taking the inaugural train termed the service a “dream come true” and a “game-changer” for the region.

A passenger from Banihal said the train will not only save time, but also eliminate the uncertainties associated with highway travel.

“The journey is jam-free, comfortable and affordable at around Rs 600, making it highly beneficial, especially for tourism,” he said.

Sunita Sharma from Jammu termed the initiative a major achievement for both regions.

“It is like a dream come true for Kashmiris, and a big milestone for Jammu. It will strengthen connectivity between the two regions,” she said.

Murtaza Sharief from Akhnoor highlighted the convenience of same-day travel.

“We never imagined that one could travel in the morning and return by evening. This will benefit all sections of people,” he said.

Kathua resident Shishir Rajan said the service has improved accessibility, as the highways often remain closed.

“Now travel is faster, smoother and more comfortable,” he said.

Arvind Singh, a tourist from Amritsar, said the train service intsils a sense of safety. He also credited the government for strengthening rail connectivity in Kashmir, calling it a reflection of “changing India”.

The pilot of the inaugural train said it is equipped with the latest and most advanced technology available in India.

The launch followed decades of engineering challenges in constructing the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link.

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Officials said while the project faced numerous hurdles during its execution, the service is now set to run smoothly, marking a new era in rail connectivity for Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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