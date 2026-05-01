CSMT Nanded Vande Bharat Express Revised Timings From Monday; Check Details

The Central Railway has revised the schedule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express. Effective from May 3, the timings are expected to bring small but important changes for office-goers, business travellers, and long-journey travellers.

Wondering how? People travelling between Mumbai and Marathwada will benefit from this as the train saves nearly 1.5–2 hours compared to older services.

CSMT-Nanded Vande Bharat Express Revised Timings

Train No. 20706 (CSMT → H. S. Nanded): Train number 20706 Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express, which earlier departed at 13:10, will now depart from CSMT at 13:15. It will reach Hazur Sahib Nanded at 22:25. instead of 22:50.

Train No. 20705 (H. S. Nanded → CSMT): On its return journey, train number 20705 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will leave from Hazur Sahib Nanded at 05:20 instead of 05:00. The train will reach CSMT at 14:15 instead of 14:25.

Timings at Thane, Kalyan, Nasik Road & Manmad, however, remain unchanged. Passengers are requested to take note of the revised schedule and plan their journey accordingly.

For more detailed timings and halts, you can visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

ALSO READ: Good News For Bengaluru And Mumbai Travellers, Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Approved

CSMT Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express train: Ticket Price

As for the pricing, the CSMT Mumbai-Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat Express boasts two classes of travel: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.

If you are travelling from CSMT Mumbai to Hazur Sahib Nanded in AC Chair Car, the fare is Rs 1,790, while a ticket in Executive Chair Car will cost Rs 3,135.

If you are travelling towards CSMT Mumbai from Hazur Sahib Nanded in AC Chair Car, the fare is Rs 1,620, while a ticket in Executive Chair Car will cost Rs 2,940.

Know more about the Mumbai–Hazur Sahib Nanded Vande Bharat

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Hazur Sahib Nanded is one of the fastest options on this busy route. It was introduced on December 30, 2023. Maintained and operated by the Central Railway zone, it is a semi-high-speed train designed for faster and more comfortable travel.

It stops at eight railway stations, including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad Junction, C Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Parbhani Junction, connecting different parts of Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Nanded To Mumbai Vande Bharat Train Gateway To Marathwada's Prosperity: Fadnavis

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