Amrit Bharat Train Launch: PM Modi To Flag Off Mumbai-Ayodhya, Pune-Banaras Services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains on April 28, 2026, linking Mumbai with Ayodhya and Pune with Varanasi. The move will expand affordable long-distance rail travel on two high-demand routes.

The new fully non-AC trains will offer Sleeper and General coaches, targeting passengers seeking lower-cost travel with upgraded onboard facilities. The launch also adds more links between religious centres and major economic hubs.

The Railway Ministry said, "The Banaras-Hadapsar (Pune) service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya-Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations."

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi to flag off two #AmritBharatExpress trains between Banaras - Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya - Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), boosting affordable and comfortable travel across key regions.



Read more: https://t.co/9Ror6s3BXX — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 27, 2026

More Than A Train

The trains include CCTV surveillance, emergency talk-back systems and aerosol-based fire suppression systems. Officials said the design also uses sealed coach connections and engines at both ends to improve speed and ride quality.

Passengers will also get USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports at every seat. A non-AC pantry with higher heating capacity has also been added for long-distance travel.

The Railway Ministry said, "The trains are expected to particularly benefit daily passengers, migrant workers, and pilgrims travelling between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, providing direct connectivity and eliminating the need to change trains."

Route Reach

The Banaras-Hadapsar service will run with 18 stops across its route. Key stations include Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jhansi and Bhopal, according to an official statement.

The Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express will provide a direct budget-friendly service between Ayodhya and Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Network Expansion

The latest launch marks the next phase of the Amrit Bharat rollout. Thirty trains currently operate 60 services across India, and the addition of these two routes will take the total number of operational Amrit Bharat Express services to 64, according to media reports.

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