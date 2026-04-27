Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Indian Railways To Remove 30,000 Posts? Govt Fact-Checks Reports Claiming Overhaul

Ministry clarifies no net reduction in workforce; unions remain concerned over vacancies and outsourcing

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Indian Railways To Remove 30,000 Posts? Govt Fact-Checks Reports Claiming Overhaul
The ministry said manpower rationalisation is a routine administrative process aimed at improving efficiency.
(Photo: NDTV)

The Ministry of Railways has dismissed reports claiming that Indian Railways is set to abolish around 30,000 jobs, stating that the interpretation is “incorrect and misleading.” 

The ministry said manpower rationalisation is a routine administrative process aimed at improving efficiency by redistributing posts that have become redundant over time to more critical operational and safety roles.

According to the ministry, there is no net reduction in sanctioned strength for 2025–26. 

Instead, several thousand posts have been newly created in safety-related categories to strengthen core operations. 

ALSO READ : 'Look At The Numbers': Ashneer Grover Slams Sridhar Vembu's Return-To-India Plea To NRIs

Officials maintained that the exercise focuses on better utilisation of existing staff rather than job cuts.

Earlier reports had suggested that nearly 29,906 posts would be eliminated across zones, with the highest reductions in Northern and Southern Railways. 

These reports also indicated that non-safety roles would be targeted, with redundant positions either surrendered or staff redeployed.

While the ministry reiterated that no serving employee would lose their job, labour unions have expressed concern. They reportedly argue that the Railways is already facing a significant staff shortage, with over 3.5 lakh vacancies nationwide. 

Unions also flagged worries about outsourcing and a slowdown in fresh recruitment, particularly in essential services, reports said last week.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q4 Results Highlights Today: Coal India Profit Rises 11%; Piramal Finance Sees Nine-Fold Surge In Profit

Q4 Results Highlights Today: Coal India Profit Rises 11%; Piramal Finance Sees Nine-Fold Surge In Profit

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source