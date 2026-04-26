Infosys Dividends: How Yield Compares With TCS, Wipro, HCLTech? Check Details

Infosys paid a total dividend of Rs 48 per share for FY26, taking its dividend yield to 4.15%. But rival IT stocks Wipro, TCS and HCLTech offer higher yields based on current market prices.

The comparison highlights why investors tracking dividend income often look beyond the rupee payout announced by companies. A lower dividend per share can still generate a higher return when the stock trades at a lower price.

India's major IT companies have now announced their latest shareholder payouts for FY26, giving investors a clearer view of income returns across the sector.

Yield Check

Wipro leads the group with a dividend yield of 5.51%. HCLTech stands at 4.98%. TCS follows at 4.58%, while Infosys is at 4.15%.

The ranking differs from the annual dividend paid per share. TCS declared the highest payout at Rs 110 per share, followed by HCLTech at Rs 60, Infosys at Rs 48 and Wipro at Rs 11.

Company Updates

Infosys announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share last week. That lifted its full-year FY26 dividend to Rs 48 per share.

HCLTech announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share on April 21 for FY26. It fixed April 25 as the record date and said payment will be made by May 5.

That took HCLTech's total FY26 dividend to Rs 60 per share after three interim dividends of Rs 12 each earlier in the year. Bloomberg estimates had valued FY26 dividend at Rs 57.12.

Tata Consultancy Services recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per share on April 9 with its fourth-quarter results. That raised total FY26 dividend to Rs 110 per share, including Rs 79 already paid earlier.

The company has not yet announced the record date for the final dividend payment.

Wipro did not announce a fresh dividend with its March quarter results on April 16. Its FY26 payout remains Rs 11 per share, made up of Rs 5 in Q1 and Rs 6 in Q3.

The dividend decision came alongside consideration of a Rs 250 per share buyback, the company's first in three years. The cumulative buyback size stands at Rs 15,000 crore.

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