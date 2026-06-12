'Armed Robbery, State Piracy': Iran Condemns Brutal US Attack On Ship Carrying Indian Sailors

Iran on Thursday strongly condemned US attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members in the Gulf region, describing the actions as evidence of Washington's policy of "armed robbery" and "state piracy."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei denounced the brutal strikes in a statement posted on social media platform X, accusing the United States of targeting commercial shipping and undermining maritime security.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least three Indian sailors.

"The brutal US attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America's ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and offer our sincere condolences to the Indian people and government," said Esmaeil Baqaei in a post on X.

He further added that the international community must hold the United States accountable for its lawless conduct, which continues to threaten global peace and security while endangering the freedom of navigation.

The Indian government has placed all relevant security and maritime agencies on high alert, directing them to maintain a constant state of readiness to safeguard the nation's maritime interests and seafarers.

"The Government has directed all concerned agencies to remain on heightened alert and maintain readiness to respond to any contingency involving Indian seafarers or Indian maritime interests," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

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Authorities are coordinating with the MEA, the Indian Navy, shipping companies and international partners to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian sailors operating in the region, following lethal US-claimed strikes in the Gulf of Oman, including a Thursday attack on the Settebello that killed three Indian mariners.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) condemned the attack on the MT Settebello, demanding accountability. Expressing deep concern over threats to civilian shipping, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez called the incident "simply unacceptable".

The development come amid broader geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, even as Trump touted 'great agreement' on Iran deal, Tehran dismissed US assertions that a final agreement between Washington and Iran is close to completion. “So far, Iran has not reached a final conclusion on the agreement,” he said.

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