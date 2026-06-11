'You Will Be Stuck For Years': Iran Issues Stern Warning As Trump Vows To Seize Oil Infra

An "endless quagmire" could result from the US making "impulsive" decisions, according to one of Iran's top negotiators and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Ghalibaf made these remarks on his X handle, in which he went on to say that "wrong strategies" will "reset the entire board for the worse."

"Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years. You will see a different Iran," stated Ghalibaf in his post on X.

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His warning coincided with growing worries over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for international supplies of gas and oil that Iran has essentially blocked since the beginning of the conflict, sending shockwaves through the energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz will stay closed until further notice, Iran's recently formed administration in charge of the waterway stated on Thursday.

The comments also came after US President Donald Trump issued new threats, promising more military action against Iran and stating that Washington would eventually take measures to seize important Iranian oil facilities.

Trump stated that the US military would attack Iran "VERY HARD TONIGHT" and that the US would seize control of Kharg Island and other energy sites in a post on Truth Social.

ALSO READ | Trump Vows To Take Over Kharg, Assert Control On Iran's Oil Market; Crude Rates Jump

Diplomatic efforts persisted in spite of the attacks. Backchannel talks are still ongoing, according to Pakistan and Qatar, which have been mediating between the two parties, though Pakistani officials acknowledged that the chances of a settlement had grown slimmer.

Russia and China also urged moderation. While Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, cautioned that further escalation might have "negative consequences for the situation in the region and the global economy," China's foreign ministry urged all sides to resume negotiations.

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