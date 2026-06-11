Iran Designates All Of Elon Musk's Companies In Middle East As Military Targets

All of Elon Musk's businesses and financial holdings in the Middle East, including SpaceX's Starlink and X, have been designated as valid military targets by Iran, Iranian state media outlet Fars reported Thursday.

This came after US President Donald Trump threatened to seize Iran's Kharg Island and take "total control" the country's oil market.

A translated statement on Fars' Telegram page claims that Iran is targeting "all interests related to economic holdings managed by Elon Musk in West Asia," including a local Starlink ground station.

In a series of posts on X, the media outlet claimed that SpaceX-related properties and equipment owned by the Alpha Dhabi and Mubadala firms, as well as Starlink ground stations in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, will be new targets for Iran.

ALSO READ: SpaceX IPO: Musk's Firm Surges Past Boeing, Blue Origin In Popularity Ahead Of Record Listing

"Starlink ground stations located in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, along with SpaceX-related assets and infrastructure belonging to the Alpha Dhabi and Mubadala companies, are among Iran's newly designated targets," read a post by the news agency on X.

"An informed source told FNA that the US military, with the support of companies linked to Musk, has committed war crimes, including attacks on water infrastructure in Southern Iran," it further claimed.

Through initiatives like Starshield and the launch of military satellites for Earth observation, encrypted communications, and secure data transmission, Musk's military collaboration with the US military was previously made public, Fars further reported.

"The source added that Tehran reserves the right to strike all facilities associated with holdings managed by Musk in the region," Fars posted.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Threatens Elon Musk Companies In Middle East As Potential Targets

Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Google among the American IT corporations that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has previously warned.



The Fars report coincided with President Donald Trump's social media warning that the United States would hit Iran "very hard tonight".



In the same statement, Trump declared that the United States will soon take control of "other oil infrastructure points" and Kharg Island, Iran's main center for oil exports.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.