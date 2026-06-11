SpaceX IPO: Musk's Firm Surges Past Boeing, Blue Origin In Popularity Ahead Of Record Listing

The move of SpaceX from a privately held firm to the public market has created unheard-of financial and pop-cultural excitement. Wall Street conversations and financial headlines have been dominated by the debut's enormous scope.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Elon Musk's SpaceX had already gained widespread recognition in America before going public, surpassing even well-known 2028 presidential contenders and legacy Apollo-era businesses.

SpaceX (SPCX.O) has been returning rockets to ocean platforms or enormous mechanical arms on the launchpad in controlled landings that resemble science fiction for the past 10 years. The market for satellite internet has also been affected by the corporation, according to reports.

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The six-day Reuters/Ipsos survey, which ended on Monday, found that 84% of Americans are aware of the corporation. Merely 13% claim to have never heard of SpaceX.

That's comparable to Boeing, a 110-year-old company whose aircraft carry hundreds of millions of passengers every year, which 14% of respondents said they had never heard of. It's also far more than Northrop Grumman, a manufacturer of B-2 stealth bombers, which half of the poll participants were unaware of.

As the only American company able to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station, SpaceX has become a major player in America's legendary space program. Additionally, it is developing a crucial human moon lander for NASA, sending the majority of the Pentagon's satellites into orbit, and courting the US military and intelligence services with its extensive satellite networks, Starlink and Starshield.

SpaceX apparently reserves up to 30% of the initial stock sales for retail investors-much more than the customary 5% to 10%-in an attempt to capitalise on its notoriety through its public offering. Even though the corporation has been losing money lately, the offering may value it at well over $1 trillion when the new shares are priced on Thursday.

If SpaceX stock were available to them, almost 29% of poll participants said they would probably purchase it. This does not imply that a third of the nation will purchase the shares in a hurry. According to Federal Reserve estimates, just 25% of households directly own individual equities, and many of those holdings are connected to their employers' stocks.

For Americans who identify SpaceX with its CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, who was instrumental in the early months of Republican President Donald Trump's second term, the firm is also rather divisive. In the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 74% of Republicans said they had a positive opinion of SpaceX, compared to 32% of Democrats and 49% of all Americans. At 34%, Musk's own favorability rating was marginally lower than Trump's.

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