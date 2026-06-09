SpaceX IPO To Push Musk Past $1 Trillion: How His Net Worth Compares To The Next 4 Billionaires

It is anticipated that Elon Musk's net worth will shortly exceed $1 trillion, making him the first trillionaire in history. This would be another extraordinary achievement for him. As of June 9, 2026, Musk's net worth was estimated to be $716 billion by Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. However, it is currently predicted to rise to $1 trillion in the near future.

According to CNN, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, currently controls stock options and shares in the business valued at over $273 billion. Additionally, SpaceX is scheduled to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) this Friday, with a potential total valuation of $1.77 trillion.

In order to collect $75 billion for its first public offering (IPO), SpaceX is looking for a massive valuation between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. The historic offering has a special structure that limits the voting power of public shareholders while reserving a larger allocation for retail investors and early colleagues. Shares are priced at $135.

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SpaceX is known for building rockets, running the Starlink satellite internet service and owning the AI company - xAI. In its IPO filing on Wednesday, SpaceX revealed heavy spending and losses linked to artificial intelligence projects.

The company believes its future growth will come from advanced technologies such as Mars missions and AI-powered data centers in space. The IPO, expected to trade under the symbol SPCX, could become the biggest stock market launch in Wall Street history next month.

According to the latest data by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon is leading with a net worth of over $700 billion. He is followed by Alphabet (Google) co-founder Larry Page.

Larry Page is the second richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of between $300 billion and $334 billion. Through Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, where he is a board member and a significant controlling shareholder, his main business is in the technology and internet industry.

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Sergey Brin is among the top three people in the world, with a net worth of about $285 billion. As a co-founder and board member of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, he is mostly involved with technology and the internet. In 2019, he resigned as president of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, but he is still a dominant stakeholder and a board member.

According to estimates, Larry Ellison is valued at $201 billion and $265 billion. As Oracle Corporation's co-founder, executive chairman, and chief technology officer, he works mostly in the technology and software industry.

The estimated net worth of Jeff Bezos is $255 billion. With companies in e-commerce, cloud computing, aerospace, media, and venture capital, he primarily works as an executive chairman, technology entrepreneur, and venture capitalist.

Top 5 Richest People In The World (June 2026)

1. Elon Musk - Net Worth: $716 Billion

CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, Starlink and xAI.

World's richest person by a wide margin, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Could become the first trillionaire if SpaceX's IPO boosts his wealth as expected.

2. Larry Page - Net Worth: $300-334 Billion

Co-founder of Google and a major shareholder in Alphabet.

Continues to derive most of his wealth from the technology and internet sector.

3. Sergey Brin - Net Worth: Around $285 Billion

Google co-founder and Alphabet board member.

Remains one of the largest shareholders in Alphabet despite stepping down from an executive role in 2019.

4. Larry Ellison - Net Worth: $201-265 Billion

Co-founder, Executive Chairman and CTO of Oracle.

Built his fortune through enterprise software and cloud technology.

5. Jeff Bezos - Net Worth: $255 Billion

Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon.

Wealth spans e-commerce, cloud computing, media, aerospace and venture capital investments.

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