FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony: Time, Performers, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

After the grand opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11, the FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations continue with Canada preparing to host its historic opening match of the tournament between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This year's competition will be the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Mexico, Canada and the United States. To mark the occasion, FIFA has planned three opening ceremonies across the three host nations.

When Is The Opening Ceremony?

Canada's official FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony will take place on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 PM Indian Standard Time, around 90 minutes before Canada's opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The show is expected to run for approximately 13 minutes.

Fans attending the match are being encouraged to arrive early, as stadium gates will open four hours before kick-off. FIFA has also planned a range of fan activities, entertainment experiences and special activations around the venue before the ceremony begins.

Who Will Perform?

The Toronto ceremony will feature a lineup of artists representing different musical styles and cultures.

Among the biggest names set to appear are Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

The performances are expected to celebrate Canada's multicultural identity while reflecting the global nature of the FIFA World Cup.

Actor and comedian Will Arnett, a FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador, will also appear at the ceremony to welcome fans to Toronto.

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There will also be a special pre-match moment as Canadian music icon Alanis Morissette will perform Canada's national anthem, while Aleksandar Gajić will perform the national anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of the tournament opener.

How To Watch In India?

Fans in India can watch the opening ceremony live on Zee's Unite8 Sports channels, including Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

The event will also be available for live streaming on Zee5's website and mobile app.

Who Is Behind The Ceremony?

The shows are being produced by Marco Balich, the creative director known for working on Olympic ceremonies and other major global sporting events.

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