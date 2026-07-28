Siemens, Godrej Agrovet, Shakti Pumps, Route Mobile Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ASM Technologies Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Rane (Madras) Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Shakti Pumps India Ltd., Siemens Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. will be on interest on Tuesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security Name Purpose Record Date Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 29 Jul 2026 ASM Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 29 Jul 2026 Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000 29 Jul 2026 IFGL Refractories Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.1500 29 Jul 2026 Rane (Madras) Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000 29 Jul 2026 Route Mobile Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 29 Jul 2026 Shakti Pumps India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 29 Jul 2026 Siemens Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 29 Jul 2026 TTK Prestige Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 29 Jul 2026 Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 29 Jul 2026

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T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 29 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 28 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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