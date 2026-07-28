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Siemens, Godrej Agrovet, Shakti Pumps, Route Mobile Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

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Siemens, Godrej Agrovet, Shakti Pumps, Route Mobile Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Siemens Ltd.
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Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.
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Godrej Agrovet Ltd
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Route Mobile Ltd.
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Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ASM Technologies Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Rane (Madras) Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Shakti Pumps India Ltd., Siemens Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. will be on interest on Tuesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.000029 Jul 2026
ASM Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.000029 Jul 2026
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.000029 Jul 2026
IFGL Refractories Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.150029 Jul 2026
Rane (Madras) Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 16.000029 Jul 2026
Route Mobile Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.000029 Jul 2026
Shakti Pumps India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000029 Jul 2026
Siemens Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.000029 Jul 2026
TTK Prestige Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.500029 Jul 2026
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.100029 Jul 2026

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Delhivery, Pidilite, Bajaj Finserv And More | July 28, 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 29 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 28 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 28

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