FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming In India? Check Match Timings

The FIFA World Cup has arrived on American soil, and the world is watching. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are co-hosting the 2026 edition of football carnival with matches spread across 15 stadiums. 48 nations have qualified for the tournament this year. For host cities from Los Angeles to New York, the economic ripple effects are already being felt in hotel bookings, retail spending and transport demand.

But beyond the balance sheets, the World Cup remains what it has always been: 104 matches, one trophy, and billions of people united by the simple, electric uncertainty of a football rolling toward a goal.

That's the beauty of the game.

Now, let us talk about the live streaming and telecast options we, Indian fans, have.

FIFA World Cup 2026 In India: Telecast And Streaming Rights

Zee has acquired rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. In an exchange filing, the company said that they are "partnering with FIFA to bring 39 global football events including FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030 & FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 for Indian fans."

Meanwhile, DD Sports will telecast the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast In India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports television channels in India. Meanwhile, DD Sports will telecast the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India. Fans can opt for a dedicated subscription plan to enjoy live football streaming online.

"Whether you are planning to watch only the tournament or want access to FIFA and year-round entertainment, ZEE5 offers simple subscription options tailored to your viewing needs," the company said in a blogpost.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Timings In India

A total of 104 matches will be held at FIFA World Cup 2026, including 78 in the US, and 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The opening June 11 match between Mexico-South Africa will start at 12:30 a.m. (Indian Standard Time).

FIFA World Cup 2026: Quarter Finals, Semi Finals And Finals Date

4 Quarter Fiinals - July 10, 11, 12

2 Semi Finals - July 15, 16

Final - July 20

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Time, Performers, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

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