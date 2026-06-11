Lionel Messi’s Viral ChatGPT Look Takes Over Social Media: Here’s the Exact Prompt Fans Are Using

A day ahead of the beginning of FIFA World Cup 2026, OpenAI's ChatGPT has introduced a new social media trend called “#MessiMode”. Promoted by Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, the trend allows users to transform their appearance with AI-image generation creativity.

To participate in the trend, users can share their photos with the popular AI tool and ask it to change their hair colour into the colours of their country's flag. In an X post shared by ChatGPT, Messi was also seen sharing a voice prompt with the bot. Subsequently, the video shows his AI-generated image with blue and white hair, matching the colours of the Argentine flag.

Reacting to ChatGPT's response, Messi further says: “The guys are going to laugh”, referring to his team. He then states that he would like to see all their images transformed in a similar way with AI-generated hairstyles.

The feature has quickly gained attention online, with users sharing AI-generated images showcasing flag-themed hairstyles. With over 1.6 million views on X alone, football fans have taken to the comment section to post their own version of this trend. Many users also asked others to guess which country they hailed from based on their hair colour. The trend has also sparked memes and jokes in the comments.

“We got Messi and ChatGPT collab before GTA 6,” a user posted.

“GOAT is using GPT haha!” another user commented.

Steps To Join “Messi Mode” Social Media Trend On ChatGPT:

Open ChatGPT and upload a clear photo of yourself. Enter the prompt: “Make my hair the colours of my country flag, but keep it natural-looking. If no country or image is provided, ask." Mention your country if it is not obvious from the image. Let ChatGPT generate the edited image with flag-inspired hair colours. Share the result online or make changes as you like.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Time, Performers, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin on Thursday with the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The 48-team tournament will run from June 11 to July 19. Matches will take place across Mexico, Canada and the United States. FIFA has sold more than six million tickets for this event.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming, Telecast: How To Watch On TV, Online In India?

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