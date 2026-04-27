NSE Registered Investors Base Crosses 13-Crore Mark

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday said its registered investor base has crossed the 13-crore mark, reflecting continued growth in retail participation in the capital markets.

The exchange said the milestone was achieved on April 27, nearly seven months after crossing the 12-crore-mark in September 2025.

The total number of client codes registered with the exchange stood at 25.7 crore as of April 25, 2026, having crossed 25 crore in February this year.

These include all accounts opened with trading members, with investors allowed to hold multiple accounts.

NSE said the expansion in investor base has accelerated significantly over the years, with the exchange taking 14 years to reach its first one crore investors and another 11 years to add three crore more. In recent years, however, it has taken about 6-8 months on an average to add one crore investors.

During the five-year period from FY21 to FY26, the investor base grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4 per cent, compared with 15.2 per cent in the previous five-year period.

In a statement, the exchange attributed the growth to wider digital access, rising investor awareness and efforts by regulators and market infrastructure institutions to make capital markets more inclusive.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO Update: Exchange Seeks Shareholders' Interest To Participate In OFS — Check Eligibility

The market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies rose at a CAGR of 18 per cent over the same period to Rs 460.6 lakh crore, while individual investors, directly and through mutual funds, held 18.6 per cent of the market as of December 2025.

The exchange also highlighted a shift in investor demographics, with the median age declining to around 33 years from 36 years in FY21. Nearly 40 per cent of investors are below 30 years of age, while about one in four investors is a woman.

Geographically, investor participation has widened, with investors now spread across 99.85 per cent of pin codes in the country. Maharashtra leads with about 2 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.5 crore, and Gujarat at 1.1 crore.

States outside the top 10 account for 27 per cent of the investor base, with smaller states, particularly in the Northeast, witnessing multi-fold growth in recent years.

NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan said crossing the 13-crore investor mark reflects the resilience of investor participation despite global uncertainties, aided by simplified KYC processes, mobile-based access and sustained investor awareness initiatives.

He added that participation is expanding beyond major urban centres and across a wider range of instruments, including equities, ETFs, REITs, InvITs and bonds, indicating a more inclusive capital market ecosystem.

ALSO READ: NSE Sells 1% Stake In Indian Gas Exchange To Comply With Regulatory Norm

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.