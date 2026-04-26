Coal India Dividend Watch: How Yield Compares With FD Rates? Check FY26 Payout Estimates And More

Coal India's FY26 dividend estimate suggests its yield remains competitive with some bank fixed deposits, though it trails the highest rates in the market. The consensus also points to limited room for any fresh payout after dividends already declared this year.

At the current share price of Rs 456, Coal India's dividend yield based on the Bloomberg FY26 estimate of Rs 25.23 per share works out to about 5.53%. That compares with declared FY26 dividends of Rs 26.40 per share, which gives a realised yield of 5.79%.

The comparison matters for income-focused investors weighing dividend stocks against fixed deposits. While Coal India's projected yield remains close to some deposit rates, it does not match the highest offers in the latest FD tables.

Yield Check

The highest rate among the data analysed by NDTV Profit at 8.10%, while several other banks offer rates above 7%. Coal India's estimated FY26 yield therefore sits below the top end of deposit returns.

The range of Bloomberg estimates also shows varied expectations. The highest estimate stands at Rs 30.50 per share, while the lowest estimate is Rs 19 per share.

Based on the current share price, that implies a possible yield range of about 4.17% to 6.69%.

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Fresh Payout

Coal India has already declared equity dividends of Rs 26.40 per share so far in FY26. As the consensus estimate of Rs 25.23 is below that level, the market may not be pricing in an additional payout for the year.

That does not rule out another dividend, but it shows current estimates expect no material increase from payouts already announced.

What To Watch?

Investors will now watch whether future company announcements move above or below the current estimate range. Any change in expected dividends could shift how Coal India stacks up against deposit rates in the months ahead.

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