Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Hindustan Zinc, 360 One WAM, ABB India — Check Amount, Payment Date

In the present week, seven companies Hindustan Zinc Ltd., ABB India Ltd., 360 One WAM Ltd. and Tanla Platforms Ltd. have upcoming record dates for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is April 27, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by April 26, to be eligible. The ex-dividend date, which comes before the record date, reflects when the share price adjusts to account for the upcoming payout.

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Hindustan Zinc has declared a generous interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share. The board has determined April 30, 2026, as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.

While 360 One Wam announced an interim dividend of Rs 6, Alka India announced a final dividend of Rs 0.04 with the record date of April 27.

ABB India, Stoverc Industries, Tanla Platforms and Vesuvius India announced dividend of Rs 29.59, Rs 12, Rs 6 and Rs 1.50 respectively.

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