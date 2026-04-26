Corporate Actions This Week: Vedanta, Vesuvius India, 360 One Wam, ABB India | Full List

With the advent of a bustling Q4 earnings seasons, things seem to be picking up face on the corporate actions front as well. The end of April 2026 marks a busy period for Indian equity investors.

Eleven notable companies are scheduled for "Ex-date" adjustments in the coming week. Shareholders eyeing corporate actions like dividend payouts and bonus share issues should pay attention to the record dates declared by these companies.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment and issue of bonus shares. The ex date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Basket Of Corporate Actions

Dividends & Income Distribution

ABB India Ltd: A final dividend of Rs. 29.59 with a record date of 02 May 2026.

Stovec Industries Ltd: A dividend of Rs. 12.00 with a record date of 30 Apr 2026.

360 ONE WAM LTD: An interim dividend of Rs. 6.00 with a record date of 27 Apr 2026.

Vesuvius India Ltd: A final dividend of Rs. 1.50 with a record date of 30 Apr 2026.

Alka India Ltd: A final dividend of Rs. 0.04 with a record date of 27 Apr 2026.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: An income distribution (RITES) with a record date of 30 Apr 2026.

Interise Trust: An income distribution (InvIT) with a record date of 01 May 2026.

Structural Changes & Reorganisation

Vedanta Ltd: A spin-off action with a record date of 01 May 2026.

Trustwave Securities Ltd: A reduction of capital with a record date of 27 Apr 2026.

Sanmit Infra Ltd: A consolidation of shares with a record date of 30 Apr 2026.

Fundraise

Indrayani Biotech Ltd: A rights issue of equity shares with a record date of 28 Apr 2026

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