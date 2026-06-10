Portugal vs Nigeria Live Streaming: How To Watch Warm-Up Match In India On TV, Online?

Portugal, one of the favourites at this year's FIFA World Cup, will face Nigeria in an international friendly. This is Portugal's last warm-up before starting their campaign at the World Cup next week.

The Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly will take place at Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leiria, Portugal. Portugal captain and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature in the match against Nigeria. In their previous friendly against Chile, the 41-year-old was substituted at half-time. Portugal's PSG contingent has joined the squad after their Champions League win and may feature in the Nigerian friendly.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal is packed with stars and has a well-settled spine. Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio feature at the centre of the defence with support in the flanks from Nuno Mendes and Juao Cancelo. The midfield is packed with creativity in the form of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Neves. The attack, as always, will be led by Ronaldo.

Nigeria haven't qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 but they are no easy opponents. The African side are unbeaten in the last six matches. Nigeria will miss the striker duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola for the match against Portugal. Akor Adams and Terem Moffi are expected to lead the attack for the Super Eagles.

Portugal Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, José Sá, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nélson Semedo, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Inácio, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, Tomás Araújop

Midfielders: Rúben Neves, Samuel Costa, João Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: João Félix, Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leão, Gonçalo Guedes, Gonçalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nigeria

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Arthur Okonkwo, Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Zaidu Sanusi, Igoh Ogbu, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Emmanuel Fernandez, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel

Midfielders: Abdullahi Bewene, Wilfred Ndidi, Philip Otele, Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi, Raphael Onyedika, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Alhassan Yusuf

Forwards: Terem Moffi, Rafiu Durosinmi, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Akor Adams, Owen Oseni

ALSO READ: Messi Vs Ronaldo World Cup Stats Compared: Who Has The Better FIFA Legacy?

When To Watch In India?

The international friendly between Portugal and Nigeria will be played from 1:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Where To Watch In India On TV?

The Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports 2 television channel.

Where To Watch In India Online?

The Portugal vs Nigeria international friendly will be streamed on the SonlyLiv app and webste in India.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast: Where To Watch On TV In India? Check Channel Numbers

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