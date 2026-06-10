Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Tumble On Trump's Iran Threat, 3-Year High Inflation; Nasdaq Down 1% On Chip Rout

US CPI has touched a 3-year high, topping 4% in the month of may fuelling the possibility of a Fed rate hike.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Tumble On Trump's Iran Threat, 3-Year High Inflation; Nasdaq Down 1% On Chip Rout
US stock market crashes on Wednesday.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Wall Street indices opened in the red on Wednesday, dragged by US President Donald Trump's latest comments on the Iran and inflation reaching a three-year high. 

The S&P 500 opened 0.50% lower at 7,349.44, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7% or over 176 points to 25,502.18, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 230 points to open 0.46% lower at 50,637.16. 

Renewed aggressions between America and Iran are weighing on the markets as Trump has said that he is "close to ordering strikes on Iran". He also accused Iran of taking too long to negotiate, for which he said, it will have to "pay the price."

Besides this, the US CPI has touched a 3-year high, topping 4% in the month of may fuelling the possibility of a Fed rate hike. 

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Starlink Says India Launch Plans On Track, Awaits Final Regulatory Approval: VP Lauren Dreyer

Starlink Says India Launch Plans On Track, Awaits Final Regulatory Approval: VP Lauren Dreyer

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source