Iran Rules Out Talks With US; Oman-Tehran Negotiations On Hormuz Continue

Iran has dismissed speculation about renewed diplomatic engagement with the United States, clarifying that its ongoing talks with Oman are focused solely on arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz and not on any broader negotiations with Washington.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said discussions with Oman were held on Friday and Saturday to address shipping through the strategically important waterway.

"There were useful discussions on how to manage shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," Baghaei said, adding, "The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has not changed; it remains closed and these negotiations have nothing to do with the US."

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Baghaei also pushed back against reports suggesting indirect US-Iran talks were underway.

"Do not pay much attention to these media speculations. We currently have no negotiations with the United States," he said in remarks shared by Clash Report on X. "The negotiations we are having... are the ones we are holding with Oman, focused on making the necessary arrangements regarding the Strait of Hormuz."

The comments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent military exchanges. According to Al Jazeera, Baghaei said Iran had not sought to restart negotiations with the US aimed at ending the conflict.

"This is not war management. Repeated war crimes and boasting about them are merely attempts to escape a disaster they created under the influence of the Zionist regime, and they will inevitably pay the price," Baghaei was quoted as saying.

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The US and Iran have traded strikes in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks and Tehran responding by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment across the Middle East, according to Al Jazeera.

Baghaei also alleged that some regional countries had participated in actions against Iran alongside the US, though he stopped short of naming any nation.

"Of course we cannot ignore the participation of regional countries," he said. "We expect these countries not to continue cooperating with the US in actions against Iran."

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