Embassy REIT To Raise Rs 9,000 Crore Debt, FY26 Distribution To Unitholders Up 10% To Rs 2,394 Crore

Realty firm Embassy Office Parks REIT on Monday announced distribution of Rs 616 crore to unitholders for the March quarter, taking the total figures to Rs 2,396 crore during the last fiscal year.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it plans to raise up to Rs 9,000-crore debt.

Embassy REIT leased 6.4 million sq ft during 2025-26 across 86 deals, including 4 million sq ft of new leasing, 1.5 million sq ft of renewals, and 0.9 million sq ft of pre-leases.

During the last fiscal year, Embassy REIT's revenue from operations rose 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,582 crores while net operating income (NOI) grew 15 per cent to Rs 3,760 crore.

Amit Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, "FY26 was another exceptional year for Embassy REIT. We delivered 6.4 million sq ft of leasing and double-digit growth across revenue, NOI and distributions, driven by strong GCC-led demand, with Chennai emerging as a key growth driver."

The company delivered a record 3.3 million sq ft of new office space, scaled redevelopment and strengthened its balance sheet through efficient capital raises.

"We are guiding for double-digit growth in both distributions and NOI again in FY27 and remain well-positioned to deliver sustained long-term value for our unitholders," Shetty said.

The company's board approved raising of debt up to an aggregate amount of Rs 9,000 crore through such modes and for any purposes as may be permitted by applicable law, including for refinancing existing debt, it added.

Embassy REIT owns and operates a portfolio of over 50 million sq ft of office spaces across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region, and Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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