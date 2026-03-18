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US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says 'War Is Proceeding Strongly' After Iran Security Chief's Death

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US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says 'War Is Proceeding Strongly' After Iran Security Chief's Death
8 minutes ago

Wednesday marks the 19th day of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, with no signs of de-escalation as US President Donald Trump asserts that the "war" is proceeding strongly.

Earlier, Iran confirmed that its national security chief, Ali Larijani, had died hours after Israel had claimed killing him in an overnight strike, AFP reported. Meanwhile, Trump lashed out at NATO allies for their limited involvement in the conflict and asserted that the US does not need help from anyone.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Mar 18, 2026 07:39 (IST)
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US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Rejects De-escalation

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has rejected proposals for "reducing tensions or ceasefire with the United States," Reuters reported, citing a senior ​Iranian official.

Mar 18, 2026 07:32 (IST)
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US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Attack Resumes At US Embassy In Baghdad

On Wednesday morning, drone and rocket attacks restarted at the United States Embassy in Baghdad, CNN reported, citing a local security official.

Mar 18, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Claim on Iran's Nuclear Weapons

Trump alleged that Iran was two weeks away from having a new nuclear weapon. Addressing from the White House, Trump was quoted by PTI as saying, "If those beautiful, magnificent machines, those B2 bombers, if they didn't do their job, seven or eight months ago, they would have had, they would have had a nuclear weapon and there would have been no talking to him, no talking at all."

He added, "They would have used it very gladly, very happily, and you sort of see that by the fact that they were sending missiles, ballistic missiles, powerful missiles to all of their neighbours, and for the most part, they were supposed to be somewhat friendly with their neighbours."

Mar 18, 2026 06:59 (IST)
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US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Slams NATO Allies

Criticising NATO allies, Trump in a post on Truth Social said, "The United States has been informed by most of our NATO “Allies” that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon. I am not surprised by their action."

He added, "however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need. Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again! Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer “need,” or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID!" 

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