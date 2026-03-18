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Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: When Will Saudi, UAE Witness Moon?

In a statement issued on Monday, the request corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH, based on the Umm Al Qura calendar.

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Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: When Will Saudi, UAE Witness Moon?
Official moon-sighting committees are expected to gather at sunset at several high-altitude locations across the Kingdom
1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal on Wednesday evening, a move that will determine the date of Eid Al Fitr, according to Gulf News.

In a statement issued on Monday, the court said the request corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH, based on the Umm Al Qura calendar. If the Shawwal crescent is sighted on Wednesday evening, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated the following day. If not, Ramadan will be completed as 30 days.

"The Supreme Court hopes that those capable of sighting the crescent will pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in their regions for this purpose," the statement said.

Official moon-sighting committees are expected to gather at sunset at several high-altitude locations across the Kingdom. The final announcement on the start of Eid Al Fitr will be made after testimonies are reviewed and verified.

Meanwhile, the UAE Council for Fatwa issued a separate clarification regarding the observance of prayers if Eid Al Fitr coincides with a Friday. Responding to public queries, the council said that both Eid and Friday (Jumu'ah) prayers must be performed.

The council stated that the majority scholarly opinion is that the Eid prayer does not replace the obligation of Friday congregational prayer. It cited Quranic verses and prophetic traditions emphasizing that Friday prayer is a compulsory act of worship and cannot be waived by performing a prayer of lesser obligation.
 

Mar 18, 2026 15:20 (IST)
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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Cycles Through Seasons

Islam follows a lunar calendar and so Ramadan and Eid cycle through the seasons. This year, the first day of Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be on or around March 20. The actual date may vary among countries and Muslim communities.

Mar 18, 2026 15:10 (IST)
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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Holiday Marks End Of Ramadan

Eid ul-Fitr is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset. Ramadan is a time for increased worship, charity and good deeds, and typically sees festive gatherings to break the fast. Eid ul-Fitr means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.

Mar 18, 2026 14:51 (IST)
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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Hello And Welcome!

Muslims around the world are bidding farewell to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and will soon start celebrating the holiday of Eid ul-Fitr. Eid is typically greeted with joy and excitement and is marked with congregational prayers and festivities that usually include family visits, gatherings, outings and new clothes.

But this year, Eid is approaching amid the Iran war, which has been roiling many countries in the Middle East and leading to far-reaching consequences beyond.

In the United States, many Muslims observed Ramadan's religious and social traditions this year under a cloud of worrisome domestic and international events.

Those include immigration crackdown fears and anti-Muslim rhetoric in the US as well as the war in the Middle East, where many have loved ones.

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