Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: When Will Saudi, UAE Witness Moon?

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal on Wednesday evening, a move that will determine the date of Eid Al Fitr, according to Gulf News.

In a statement issued on Monday, the court said the request corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH, based on the Umm Al Qura calendar. If the Shawwal crescent is sighted on Wednesday evening, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated the following day. If not, Ramadan will be completed as 30 days.

"The Supreme Court hopes that those capable of sighting the crescent will pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in their regions for this purpose," the statement said.

Official moon-sighting committees are expected to gather at sunset at several high-altitude locations across the Kingdom. The final announcement on the start of Eid Al Fitr will be made after testimonies are reviewed and verified.

Meanwhile, the UAE Council for Fatwa issued a separate clarification regarding the observance of prayers if Eid Al Fitr coincides with a Friday. Responding to public queries, the council said that both Eid and Friday (Jumu'ah) prayers must be performed.

The council stated that the majority scholarly opinion is that the Eid prayer does not replace the obligation of Friday congregational prayer. It cited Quranic verses and prophetic traditions emphasizing that Friday prayer is a compulsory act of worship and cannot be waived by performing a prayer of lesser obligation.

