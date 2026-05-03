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US Iran War Live Updates: Trump To Review Iran's Peace Offer, Warns Of More Strikes If Tehran Misbehaves

Stay tuned for all the updates on the US-Iran war here.

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US Iran War Live Updates: Trump To Review Iran's Peace Offer, Warns Of More Strikes If Tehran Misbehaves
2 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump said he will evaluate Iran's most recent peace offer but wouldn't dismiss the possibility of resuming strikes on Tehran's military targets if the regime “misbehaves.”

Speaking to reporters in Florida on Saturday, Trump said he had been briefed on the “concept of the deal” offered by Iran, but raised doubts that Iran's latest offer would be satisfactory. 

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” he said in a post on Truth Social later.

May 03, 2026 09:21 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: Iranian Tanker Evades US Blockade

A Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) of Iran’s National Iranian Tanker Company has evaded the US blockade at the Strait of Hormuz and reached the Asia Pacific, carrying more than 1.9 million barrels of crude oil valued at around $220 million, Al Jazeera reported citing TankerTrackers.com.

May 03, 2026 09:18 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: Trump On Iran's Actions

Elaborating on further possibility of strikes, Trump was quoted by PTI as saying, “If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we will see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly.” 

May 03, 2026 08:28 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: Iraqi Crude Vessel Likely Crossed Hormuz

A supertanker with Iraqi crude has possibly crossed the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, Bloomberg reported citing automated tracking data. Meanwhile, a cargo of cooking fuel for India has left the Persian Gulf.

May 03, 2026 08:05 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: Iran Seeks New Governance Mechanism For Hormuz

In its 14 point peace proposal, Iran ahs urged for the establishment of a new governing mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, a key connectivity route for global supplies, which has been disrupted during the course of the conflict.

 

May 03, 2026 07:53 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: Response To Offer From US

Iran's 14 point offer comes in reponse to a nine point plan sent by the US, which allegedly included timeline for ceasefire. The Islamic Republic rejected any extension to the interim agreement, emphaising that a detailed resolution to be achieved in 30 days, rather than a temporary ceasefire, ANI reported.

May 03, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: Iran's 14 Point Peace Offer

Iran has submitted a 14 point peace plan to the US, highlighting a framework aimed to "end the war", including Lebanon, Tasnim News agency reported.

 

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US Iran War Live Updates: Trump To Review Iran's Peace Offer, Warns Of More Strikes If Tehran Misbehaves

US Iran War Live Updates: Trump To Review Iran's Peace Offer, Warns Of More Strikes If Tehran Misbehaves

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