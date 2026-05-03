US Iran War Live Updates: Trump To Review Iran's Peace Offer, Warns Of More Strikes If Tehran Misbehaves

US President Donald Trump said he will evaluate Iran's most recent peace offer but wouldn't dismiss the possibility of resuming strikes on Tehran's military targets if the regime “misbehaves.”

Speaking to reporters in Florida on Saturday, Trump said he had been briefed on the “concept of the deal” offered by Iran, but raised doubts that Iran's latest offer would be satisfactory.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” he said in a post on Truth Social later.