IPL 2026 Points Table: Varun Chakravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shine As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash on Sunday, chasing down a modest target of 166 with ease.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the chase with a composed 59, while skipper Ajinkya Rahane contributed a steady 43. The duo stitched together an 84-run partnership for the second wicket, putting KKR firmly in control. Earlier, Finn Allen provided early momentum with a quickfire 29 off just 13 deliveries.

Batting first, SRH posted 165 in 19 overs, a total that never quite looked enough. Travis Head led the charge with an explosive 61 off 28 balls, while Ishan Kishan added 42. However, the middle order faltered under pressure from KKR's spin attack.

The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy (3/36) and Sunil Narine (2/31) played a crucial role in restricting SRH. Narine also reached a significant milestone during the match, becoming just the third bowler in IPL history to claim 200 wickets, joining Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

KKR eventually chased down the target in 18.2 overs, finishing at 169/3 to seal a convincing victory.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 165 all out in 19 overs (Travis Head 61, Ishan Kishan 42; Varun Chakravarthy 3/36, Sunil Narine 2/31).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 169/3 in 18.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 59, Ajinkya Rahane 43).

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 8 6 1 1 13 1.043 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 9 6 3 12 1.420 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 10 6 4 12 0.644 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 12 0.510 Gujarat Titans (GT) 9 5 4 10 -0.192 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 9 4 5 8 0.005 Delhi Capitals (DC) 9 4 5 8 -0.895 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539 Mumbai Indians (MI) 9 2 7 4 -0.803 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 8 2 6 4 -1.106

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