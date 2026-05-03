IPL 2026 Points Table: Varun Chakravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shine As Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL clash on Sunday, chasing down a modest target of 166 with ease.
Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the chase with a composed 59, while skipper Ajinkya Rahane contributed a steady 43. The duo stitched together an 84-run partnership for the second wicket, putting KKR firmly in control. Earlier, Finn Allen provided early momentum with a quickfire 29 off just 13 deliveries.
Batting first, SRH posted 165 in 19 overs, a total that never quite looked enough. Travis Head led the charge with an explosive 61 off 28 balls, while Ishan Kishan added 42. However, the middle order faltered under pressure from KKR's spin attack.
The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy (3/36) and Sunil Narine (2/31) played a crucial role in restricting SRH. Narine also reached a significant milestone during the match, becoming just the third bowler in IPL history to claim 200 wickets, joining Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
KKR eventually chased down the target in 18.2 overs, finishing at 169/3 to seal a convincing victory.
Brief Scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 165 all out in 19 overs (Travis Head 61, Ishan Kishan 42; Varun Chakravarthy 3/36, Sunil Narine 2/31).
Kolkata Knight Riders: 169/3 in 18.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 59, Ajinkya Rahane 43).
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|1.043
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|9
|6
|3
|12
|1.420
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|10
|6
|4
|12
|0.644
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|10
|6
|4
|12
|0.510
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.192
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|9
|4
|5
|8
|0.005
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.895
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|-0.539
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|9
|2
|7
|4
|-0.803
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.106
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.