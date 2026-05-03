'50 Calls A Day': PhD Student Levels Harassment Charge Against IIT Ropar Professor

A PhD researcher at IIT Ropar alleged that her academic supervisor had physically assualted and sexually harrassed her, according to claims from her social media post on Saturday.

The scholar mentioned in a now-deleted X post that the supervisor, the Assistant Professor at IIT Ropar, had threatened her when she refused his inappropriate advances. She also stated that he attempted to pressurise her to take a trip to Japan with him under the guise of research work.

The harassment allegedly took place after the researcher refushed his request for joint travel, as per the post. She further stated that the she was threatened with expulsion by the supervisior for declining his demands.

The scholar also mentioned that she was subjected to unwanted digital contact via multiple phone calls, "around 50 calls a day", and attempts to contact her on social media, causing major distress.

ALSO READ: JPMorgan Exit To $52 Million Package: Viswas Raghavan's Swift Return Sparks Debate

She, according to reports, has alleged that the faculty members had installled two cameras in his laboratory to manufacture "false evidence" against her. The researcher added that his lab was the only one had these cameras and that he would switch them off when he entered it.

The complainant also reportedly alleged that she was visited by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) late in the night and asked her to tell the police that their decision-making was satisfactory.

IIT Ropar commented on the incident via an 'X' post stating that they had taken action within 24 hours and that ICC proceedings had commenced and the concerned faculty member has been put on forced leave.

"IIT Ropar is fully aware of a incident reported by a PhD scholar. The Institute acted within 24 hours—ICC proceedings have begun, interim relief has been provided, and the concerned faculty member has been placed on forced leave. We are fully cooperating with authorities," the post said.

ALSO READ: TCS Nashik Case: Court Denies Interim Relief to Arrested Employee, Cites Criminal 'Antecedents'

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.