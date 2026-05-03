Nepal PM Tells India, China Not To Undertake Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Lipilekh

Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah has told India and China not to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipilekh pass, saying that the area is 'Nepal territory', according to a notice from Nepal authorities, cited by reports on Sunday.

"The Government of Nepal is completely clear and steadfast in the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River are integral parts of Nepal since the Sugauli Treaty of 1816," the notice said.

The Kallash Manasarovar Yatra is organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in coordination with the Government of the People's Republic of China and willl take place during June to August 2026. It is a pilgrimage organised for Indian citizens and is considered sacred to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bonpos.

"This year, 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass and another 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass," a notice from the MEA said.

Those interested are to apply at the website kmy.gov.in. by registering with the site and applying online. The selection process for the Yatris is to be undertaken via a "fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process,"

"Applicants can either select both routes indicating priority or select only one route. Last date for registration is 19 May 2026.

New Delhi, April 30, 2026." the notice said.

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Lipulekh, a territory currenty governed by India as a part of Uttarakahand has its ownership disputed between India and Nepal since the 1960s.

"The Government of Nepal has reiterated its clear stance and concerns to both India and China through diplomatic channels regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which is said to be organized via Nepali land, Lipulekh," the notice from Nepal's authorities said,

."Even before this, the Government of Nepal has been continuously urging the Government of India not to undertake any activities such as road construction or expansion, border trade and pilgrimage in the said area," it added.

It further said that the "friendly country" China was also informed about the country's claim to Lipilekh.

"The Government of Nepal is always committed to resolving the border issue through diplomatic means, in line with the spirit and spirit of the close and friendly relations between Nepal and India, on the basis of historical treaties and agreements, facts, maps and evidence," the notice stated.

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