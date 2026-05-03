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Sir Alex Ferguson Rushed To Hospital Ahead Of Manchester United's Premier League Game Against Liverpool

The 84-year-old managed Manchester United for 27 seasons until his retirement in 2013.

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Sir Alex Ferguson Rushed To Hospital Ahead Of Manchester United's Premier League Game Against Liverpool
Alex Ferguson managed Manchester United for 27 seasons until his retirement in 2013.
(Photo: The United Stand/X)

Sir Alex Ferguson has been hospitalised, Sky Sports has reported. The former Manchester United manager was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell. This happened just ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game against Liverpool at Old Trafford. 

According to the report  Ferguson is conscious and has undergone precautionary checks.

The 84-year-old managed Manchester United for 27 seasons in over 1,500 games until his retirement in 2013.

He was the club ambassador until 2025.

(This is a developing story)

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