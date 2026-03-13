Eid ul-Fitr 2026 On March 19 Or 20? When India, Saudi Arabia, UAE Will Celebrate Eid

Eid ul‑Fitr is one of the most important festivals ​for the Muslim community. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The exact date of Eid changes each year. This is because the Islamic calendar is based on the moon, not the sun.

Eid begins when the new Shawwal moon is first seen in the sky at the end of Ramadan. Whether the moon is seen one day earlier or later decides the exact date of Eid.

For 2026, there is discussion about Eid falling on March 19 or 20, but it has not been officially confirmed everywhere yet. Many reports say that Eid ul‑Fitr in 2026 will be observed on March 20, but this depends on moon sightings in each region.

When Is Eid-ul-Fitr 2026?

The International Astronomical Centre predicts that the crescent moon ending Ramadan will be sighted on March 18 in countries that began fasting on Feb. 18. In countries such as India, where fasting started on Feb. 19, Eid ul-Fitr is expected on March 20, after the moon appears on March 19.

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, began this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18, following the moon sighting on Feb. 17. The final Eid date will be confirmed by local moon-sighting committees.

تقرير فلكي حول رؤية هلال شهر شوّال 1447 (عيد الفطر 2026)



المهندس محمد شوكت عودة

مدير مركز الفلك الدولي



رابط الخبر على موقع مركز الفلك الدولي:https://t.co/i1PePm3VOI



بدأت بعض الدول شهر رمضان يوم الأربعاء 18 شباط/فبراير 2026م، وهذه الدول ستتحرى هلال العيد يوم الأربعاء 18… pic.twitter.com/Iaj4UZZ9tW — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 9, 2026

Why Is The Date Not Fixed Yet?

In Islam, the month of Ramadan lasts either 29 or 30 days. If the crescent moon for the next month (Shawwal) is seen after 29 days, Ramadan ends, and Eid is the next day.

If the moon is not seen, Muslims complete a 30‑day Ramadan and then celebrate Eid the following day. Because the moon sighting can vary by location and weather, there may be a difference of one day in different countries.

What Saudi Arabia Says

Saudi Arabia has announced public holidays for Eid ul‑Fitr 2026. Their holiday list shows dates around March 20, 21 and 22 as days off for Eid celebrations in 2026. This suggests that the first day of Eid will be March 20 in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia often follows its own moon‑sighting announcements. Once the new crescent is confirmed, the official Eid day is declared. In 2026, based on official holiday schedules, Eid is expected to start on March 20 there.

Expected Date in the UAE

Astronomers and local reports suggest that Eid al‑Fitr 2026 in the UAE is likely to fall on March 20. Observers in Sharjah and other emirates have said that the moon may be easier to see late on March 19, which would make March 20 the first day of Eid.

The UAE government has also announced public holidays that begin around March 19 and go through March 22 for both federal and private sector workers. This plan also points to Eid starting on or around March 20.

Expected Date in India

Eid ul‑Fitr 2026 in India will reportedly be observed either on March 20 or 21, after the moon sighting. The most common expectation is March 20 if the moon is seen soon after sunset on March 19.

Some calendars for India show Ramadan ending on March 19, with Eid on March 20, but final confirmation will come just before Ramadan ends.

India is likely to celebrate Eid on March 20 or possibly March 21, depending on moon sighting.

Also Read: Bangladesh Orders Early Eid Holidays For Universities Amid Energy Crisis

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.