Vadodara Railway Fake Terror Scare: Ex-Army Man Arrested For Planting Dummy Explosives To Secure Job

A former Indian Army personnel has been arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara for allegedly placing explosive-like materials on a railway track in an attempt to create a false terror alert. Police said the act was carried out to gain recognition at work and secure his job, reported NDTV.

The incident first caused a major security response, with national agencies being alerted due to the sensitivity of railway infrastructure. Suspicious materials were found near the Dedicated Freight Corridor, leading to increased concern and a coordinated investigation by the Vadodara City Police and the Railway Police.

During the probe, authorities detained Mustaq Ali Sayyed, an ex-army man, who was working as a temporary lineman on a railway contract. According to officials, Sayyed was also the person who first reported the presence of the suspicious materials on the track.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Jagdish Chavda confirmed to NDTV that the complainant and the accused were the same person. He said that human intelligence inputs helped investigators uncover the truth behind the case. “The complainant himself is the accused in the case,” Dr. Chavda stated.

Police said Sayyed was employed on a contract that runs from 2024 to 2026. As the end of the tenure approached, he reportedly became concerned about his future employment.

Investigators found that he believed railway workers who prevent major accidents or perform notable acts of service are sometimes rewarded with contract extensions or permanent positions. Based on this belief, he allegedly planned to stage an incident so that he could later claim credit for averting a threat.

The materials placed on the track were later identified as ‘Cold Pyro', which are electric firecrackers commonly used for visual effects at wedding functions. Police said Sayyed collected them from a nearby marriage event.

After placing them on the railway track, he informed about the matter to authorities, presenting himself as the person who had discovered and prevented a potential danger.

Although no real explosives were used and no damage occurred, officials said that placing such objects on railway tracks created panic and posed a risk to life and property. A case has been registered against him for endangering life and property.

National investigative agencies, which were initially brought into the case because of concerns related to railway safety, were also involved in the investigation before the alleged plot came to light.

Police said further legal action will proceed as per the charges filed in connection with the incident.

