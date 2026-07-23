Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 23, 2026

- Kush Bohra recommends buying GSK Pharma with targets at Rs 2,630 and Rs 2,725
- Stop loss for GSK Pharma is set at Rs 2,470 according to Bohra's analysis
- FIEM Industries is advised as a buy with targets at Rs 2,405 and Rs 2,480
Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for Thursday's session. His picks span the pharmaceutical and auto components sectors, highlighting GSK Pharma and FIEM Industries.
Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:
GSK Pharma
Bohra sees a favourable technical setup in GSK Pharma and recommends buying the stock, anticipating further upside in the near term.
- Target 1: Rs 2,630
- Target 2: Rs 2,725
- Stop Loss: Rs 2,470
ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Upgrades Rating To Buy After Q1 Recovery — Check Target Price
FIEM Industries
In the auto components space, FIEM Industries is another top pick. Bohra advises buying the stock as its technical structure indicates potential for further gains.
- Target 1: Rs 2,405
- Target 2: Rs 2,480
- Stop Loss: Rs 2,260
ALSO READ: Who's Leading Fintech In 2026? These Indian Firms Shine In Digital Assets, Payments Among Global Best
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.