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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 23, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 23, 2026
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  • Kush Bohra recommends buying GSK Pharma with targets at Rs 2,630 and Rs 2,725
  • Stop loss for GSK Pharma is set at Rs 2,470 according to Bohra's analysis
  • FIEM Industries is advised as a buy with targets at Rs 2,405 and Rs 2,480
What should I do if the stock price drops below the stop loss?

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for Thursday's session. His picks span the pharmaceutical and auto components sectors, highlighting GSK Pharma and FIEM Industries.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

GSK Pharma
Bohra sees a favourable technical setup in GSK Pharma and recommends buying the stock, anticipating further upside in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 2,630
  • Target 2: Rs 2,725
  • Stop Loss: Rs 2,470

ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Upgrades Rating To Buy After Q1 Recovery — Check Target Price

FIEM Industries
In the auto components space, FIEM Industries is another top pick. Bohra advises buying the stock as its technical structure indicates potential for further gains.

  • Target 1: Rs 2,405
  • Target 2: Rs 2,480
  • Stop Loss: Rs 2,260

ALSO READ: Who's Leading Fintech In 2026? These Indian Firms Shine In Digital Assets, Payments Among Global Best

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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