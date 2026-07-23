Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 23, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for Thursday's session. His picks span the pharmaceutical and auto components sectors, highlighting GSK Pharma and FIEM Industries.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

GSK Pharma

Bohra sees a favourable technical setup in GSK Pharma and recommends buying the stock, anticipating further upside in the near term.

Target 1: Rs 2,630

Target 2: Rs 2,725

Stop Loss: Rs 2,470

ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Upgrades Rating To Buy After Q1 Recovery — Check Target Price

FIEM Industries

In the auto components space, FIEM Industries is another top pick. Bohra advises buying the stock as its technical structure indicates potential for further gains.

Target 1: Rs 2,405

Target 2: Rs 2,480

Stop Loss: Rs 2,260

ALSO READ: Who's Leading Fintech In 2026? These Indian Firms Shine In Digital Assets, Payments Among Global Best

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.