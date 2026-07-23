Who's Leading Fintech In 2026? These Indian Firms Shine In Digital Assets, Payments Among Global Best

India has reinforced its position as one of the world's fastest-growing fintech markets, with 27 homegrown companies featuring in CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list. The country ranked third globally by the number of companies recognised, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom, highlighting the growing global footprint of India's digital financial ecosystem.

The annual list, compiled by CNBC in partnership with market research firm Statista, recognises 500 fintech companies across eight segments—payments, alternative financing, enterprise fintech, insurtech, neobanking, wealth technology, digital assets and regtech. Companies are listed alphabetically within their respective categories rather than ranked.

Payments Dominate India's Presence

Indian fintech firms made their strongest showing in the payments segment, the largest category in this year's rankings globally. CNBC said the segment accounted for 115 companies, or 23% of the 500 firms recognised.

The Indian companies featured in the payments category are BharatPe, Cashfree, Freecharge, MobiKwik, PhonePe, Skydo, Razorpay and Paytm.

According to CNBC, payments continue to form the backbone of the fintech industry, although companies are increasingly expanding beyond checkout solutions into real-time domestic and cross-border money transfers.

Also Read: BharatPe, Paytm Among 8 Indian Fintechs In Global Top List For 2026

Strong Representation Across Segments

India also secured a significant presence in the alternative financing category with Aye Finance, InCred, Moneyview, NeoGrowth and Oxyzo making the global list.

In the enterprise fintech segment, CredAble, InstantPay, Perfios and Zaggle were recognised for providing technology solutions that help financial institutions and businesses modernise their operations.

Meanwhile, the insurtech category featured Plum, PolicyBazaar, PolicyBoss and PolicyX.com, reflecting growing innovation in digital insurance distribution, underwriting and customer services.

CNBC noted that India's representation reflects the country's rapidly maturing fintech ecosystem, backed by widespread digital adoption, a thriving startup ecosystem and its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

AI Driving Fintech's Next Growth Phase

The report says fintech is entering a new phase where artificial intelligence is reshaping the industry's core infrastructure. AI is increasingly being deployed across underwriting, fraud detection, compliance, identity verification and risk management, while blockchain technology is moving beyond cryptocurrencies into institutional financial services.

Citing McKinsey's The Next Age of Fintech report, CNBC said the global fintech industry generated $650 billion in revenue in 2025, up 21% from the previous year—well ahead of the broader financial services industry's growth. Publicly listed fintech firms now command a record cumulative market capitalisation of $850 billion, while the sector witnessed 31 notable IPOs in 2025.

For the 2026 edition, Statista assessed around 3,500 fintech companies and analysed more than 25,000 data points before selecting 500 companies headquartered across 55 countries and territories.

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