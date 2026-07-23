Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch, Share Price Performance

Vishal Mega Mart, one of India's leading fashion-led hypermarkets, is set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. Investors will closely watch revenue growth, margins and management commentary to assess consumer demand and the impact of the company's continued store expansion on profitability.

The company had 795 stores across 535 cities as of March 31, 2026. Apparel comprises the largest share of its business.

Here's everything you need to know about Vishal Mega Mart's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Results: Date, Time And Dividend Details

In an exchange filing dated July 17, Vishal Mega Mart said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 23 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company has not specified the exact time for announcing the results. However, they are expected to be released ahead of or around the scheduled earnings call at 4 p.m. IST.

The board meeting agenda does not include consideration of a dividend.

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Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Results: What To Watch

Revenue growth amid continued store expansion.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG).

Gross margin trend.

Impact of discounting on profitability.

Management commentary on festive season demand.

Expansion plans and store additions.

Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 23 at 4 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

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Vishal Mega Mart Share Price History

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart have slipped 0.96% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has declined 5.92% in one month, 9.65% over six months, 18.06% year-to-date and 20.26% over the last one year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 157.60 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 26, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 98.77 apiece on March 23, 2026.

Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1FY27.

Vishal Mega Mart Q4FY26 Results

Following a strong March-quarter performance, investors will look for the company to sustain double-digit revenue growth and healthy margins in the June quarter.

Vishal Mega Mart reported a 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 3,114.10 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,547.89 crore in Q4FY25.

Consolidated net profit jumped 45.9% YoY to Rs 167.92 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 115.11 crore in Q4FY25.

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