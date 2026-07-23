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JSW Energy Gets Rating Downgrade From Motilal Oswal Despite Strong Q1 — Check New Target Price

While remaining positive on JSW Energy's long-term earnings trajectory and execution capabilities, the brokerage believes the current valuation adequately captures these strengths.

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JSW Energy Gets Rating Downgrade From Motilal Oswal Despite Strong Q1 — Check New Target Price
The downgrade comes despite JSW Energy reporting a stronger-than-expected operational performance in Q1 FY27.
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JSW Energy Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

JSW Energy Ltd. has received a rating downgrade from Motilal Oswal after its June-quarter earnings, with the brokerage lowering its stance to 'Neutral' from 'Buy' and revising its target price to Rs 550, implying a marginal downside from the current market price of Rs 562.

The downgrade comes despite the company reporting a stronger-than-expected operational performance in Q1 FY27. Motilal Oswal said revenue came in broadly in line with estimates at Rs 5,210 crore, while Ebitda of Rs 2,870 crore exceeded its forecast by 13%. Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 470 crore, beating estimates by 89%.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Jsw Energy Q1.pdf
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ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto to TVS Motor: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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