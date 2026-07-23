JSW Energy Gets Rating Downgrade From Motilal Oswal Despite Strong Q1 — Check New Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

JSW Energy Ltd. has received a rating downgrade from Motilal Oswal after its June-quarter earnings, with the brokerage lowering its stance to 'Neutral' from 'Buy' and revising its target price to Rs 550, implying a marginal downside from the current market price of Rs 562.

The downgrade comes despite the company reporting a stronger-than-expected operational performance in Q1 FY27. Motilal Oswal said revenue came in broadly in line with estimates at Rs 5,210 crore, while Ebitda of Rs 2,870 crore exceeded its forecast by 13%. Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 470 crore, beating estimates by 89%.

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