Buy, Sell Or Hold: Godrej Consumer, Genus Power, Himadri Speciality Chemical, NTPC Green, MRPL — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Godrej Consumer Products Limited's stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bank of Baroda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 242.80)

Tapan: Hold

Credit growth will be around 12-14%

Retail loan mix is improving which will help the margin.

Asset quality is improving.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (CMP: Rs 1,064.90)

Tapan: Hold

Volume growth will be improving.

They will launch new products which will have higher margin.

Cash generation is healthy, valuations look okay.

Expect 15-20% uptick for the stock.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. (CMP: Rs 315.55)

Kush: Hold

Stock is consolidating. It has gone sideways.

The volumes have gone thin. So it is a good sign.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 295-300

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. (CMP: Rs 776.15)

Tapan: Hold

Last few quarters were challenging.

Management is optimistic.

Demand will be in double digit after 2-3 quarters.

Hold for long-term

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 96.07)

Kush: Don't buy

Not recommend entering at CMP or even at lower levels.

Backed by massive spurt of volume, after that stock has gone sideways.

Stock has corrected many times.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 176.67)

Kush: Hold

Entry price is elevated. There could be some resistance at Rs 180-185.

Continue to hold with stop loss of Rs 172-173.

Momentum is building now but keep a strict stop loss.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Dixon Tech, Tata Power And Nalco — Ask Profit

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.