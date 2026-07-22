Buy, Sell Or Hold: RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Dixon Tech, Tata Power And Nalco — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Power Co. Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd.?

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert and Nandish Shah, assistant vice president and research and advisory- PCG, Motilal Oswaal Financial Services provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,288.60)

Shah: Buy

Numbers above street expectations.

Retail numbers continuing to look softer.

Good time to average, have a buy rating on it.

Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 13,545)

Shah: Buy

Have seen a very good volume growth for the company.

Likely to increase car prices from August.

Most input cost pressures to be taken care of.

Good time to average at this levels.

Dixon Technologies (India) (CMP: Rs 13,882)

Shah: Hold

If the view is for 18-24 months, it continues to remain a good buy.

Horizon matters here.

Not possible for returns you're looking for in six months.

ALSO READ: Waaree Renewable Tech Q1 Results: Profit Rises By A Third As Revenue Jumps 53%; Margin Narrows

Karur Vysya Bank (CMP: Rs 339.15)

Sarvade: Hold

Hold the stock

Tata Power (CMP: Rs 378.55)

Shah: Hold

Good stock to hold for long term.

National Aluminium Company (CMP: Rs 342.40)

Sarvade: Buy

Buy. the stock.

Keep stoploss around 10% on the downside.

Keep targets at 10-15% on the upside.

ALSO READ: United Spirits Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Over 50% Even As Revenue Sees Modest Uptick

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.