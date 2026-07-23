Uttarakhand Technical University Cancels Two Exams After Question Paper Leak

The Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun, has cancelled two even-semester examinations with immediate effect after an inquiry confirmed a question paper leak that compromised the confidentiality of the examination process, according to reports.

The cancelled examinations include Machine Learning for Internet of Things (Subject Code: IOTT004) and Electromagnetic Field Theory (Subject Code: ECT043). The university has announced that fresh examinations will be conducted for both subjects, the Hindustan Times reported.

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Investigation Finds Paper Leak

Following a probe ordered by the Vice-Chancellor into leak allegations, an inquiry confirmed that Ashish Kumar Gupta, an Assistant Professor at Dehradun's Shivalik College of Engineering, had shared the exam questions with students in advance.

Gupta had been appointed as an external paper setter for the affected subjects. According to the inquiry findings, the leaked questions were circulated through the institute's internal portal and WhatsApp before the exams. While the initial complaint was related to the Machine Learning for Internet of Things paper, the investigation also found a breach of confidentiality in the Electromagnetic Field Theory paper, as Gupta had prepared both question papers.

Action Against Faculty Member and Re-examination Plan

Taking strict action, VMSB-UTU has barred Gupta from performing any university examination-related duties for seven years. The university has decided to conduct fresh examinations for both affected subjects in the third week of August 2026.

Additionally, the university issued a formal warning to Shivalik College of Engineering, citing its failure to properly monitor faculty and maintain adequate oversight during university examination processes. The university ordered the college to enforce strict confidentiality and integrity standards among its faculty to prevent similar security breaches in the future, as per HT.

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Instructions For Affiliated Institutions

VMSB-UTU has directed all affiliated institutions to upload the official order on their respective websites immediately, allowing students sufficient time to prepare for the re-examinations and complete necessary formalities.

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