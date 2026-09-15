'You Don't Treat Human Beings That Way': Michael Holding's Emotional Plea For Jailed Imran Khan

West Indies cricket icon Michael Holding sharply condemned the Pakistan government, calling its handling of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan absurd.

Holding's remarks reflect the concerns expressed in a petition by international cricket captains, who called on authorities to ensure Khan receives basic human rights and proper medical care.

Imran Khan, a legendary figure in Pakistan cricket and the nation's former Prime Minister, remains a focal point for the global cricketing community. Recently, 21 international cricket captains wrote to the Pakistani government, calling for improved treatment of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2023.

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Holding also supported the letter and expressed dissatisfaction with how Imran was treated, directing his criticism toward the Pakistan government.

"I am in total support of the captains who wrote that letter. I don't know what effect it will have, but I am in total support of trying to get the man to be treated just like another human being. You don't treat human beings that way. People who have committed murder aren't treated that way. So I don't see the reason why this man should be treated that way," Holding reportedly said.

"I don't know if there's jealousy involved in this, because Imran Khan. I don't think there's a Pakistani who is more well-known around the world than Imran Khan. That is ridiculous, the way the man is being treated," Holding added, while speaking to Sports Now.

Holding and Imran didn't face each other often in international cricket, but they did spend meaningful time together. Holding noted that when Imran was in London fundraising for a cancer hospital, he was accompanied by him.

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