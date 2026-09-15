Bhuvneshwar Kumar On India Comeback Hopes: 'Realised It's Not What They Said'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as a contender for a return to the Indian national team following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) triumphs.

The veteran pacer, who last represented India in 2022, has also expressed his desire to make a comeback and play for the national team once again.

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The 36-year-old played a key role in RCB's success over the last two IPL seasons. After claiming 17 wickets in IPL 2025, Bhuvneshwar improved on that tally in 2026, finishing with 28 wickets at an impressive average of 17.89.

His 28-wicket haul left him just one wicket short of winning the Purple Cap for a record third time. His ability to contribute with both the new and old ball also made him an important part of RCB's back-to-back title-winning campaigns.

Bhuvneshwar Bhuvneshwar On India Comeback

“I'm not playing to prove anything, but I'd be happy to play for India again. I have gone past that time when I used to wait for the next series,” Bhuvneshwar said on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

Bhuvneshwar revealed that he initially believed he could return to the Indian team after receiving a call that led him to feel he might feature in the next couple of series.

However, he later realised that was not the case. While the situation was not easy for the veteran seamer, he said he eventually came to terms with it, with his family playing an important role.

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“Till a few series. Because I had received a call. What they said, based on that, I felt maybe the next two series. But then I realised it's not what they said. It wasn't hurtful, because then I knew what was happening, and I made peace with it. It wasn't easy, but family played a big role,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar last represented India in a T20I in November 2022, when he featured in the Napier match of the series that followed India's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India Record

Bhuvneshwar has represented India in 229 matches across the three formats, taking 294 wickets at an average of 29.50. His international tally also includes seven five-wicket hauls.

His performances in the last two IPL seasons have strengthened his case for another opportunity with the Indian team.

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