MasterChef Asia Arrives In India: Release Date, Contestants, Judges And All About Culinary Series

The MasterChef franchise is expanding its Asian footprint with MasterChef Asia, a 10-episode culinary competition that brings together former contestants from across the region.

The revamp series will premiere in India on TLC at 9 p.m. on September 22, followed by its streaming release on discovery+ on October 2.

About MasterChef Asia

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The contestants will take part in different cooking challenges that test their skills, creativity and ability to work with different flavours and ingredients. The show has been filmed in Macao, a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, and will feature challenges at local markets, Michelin-starred restaurants and a special MasterChef Asia kitchen.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery and CreAsia Studio, part of Endemol Shine India, with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment.

Meet The Contestants

The lineup includes Vietnamese-Australian chef Khanh Ong, restaurant owner Sahadol "Pond" Tantrapim, Malaysian pastry chef Marcus Low and Korean gastronomy specialist Areum Yoon. Other contestants include Asian cuisine chefs Audrey Wicksana, Therese Lum, Mime Kataniwa, Ivory Yat and Macao-based Sandy Tang.

India will be represented by Nambie Jessica Marak, who is also the Culinary and Cultural Ambassador of Meghalaya.

Judges And Guest Chefs

The contestants will be judged by Chef Edward Lee, Chef "Pam" Pichaya S and Chef Kelvin Cheung. The show will also feature guest judges Mark Wiens, Abi Marquez, Chef Ken Chong and Chef Julien Tongourian.

The series has been produced in partnership with the Macao Government Tourism Office, with the city and its food culture playing an important role in the competition.

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About The MasterChef Franchise​

MasterChef Asia is part of the popular MasterChef franchise, which was created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990. According to the press release, MasterChef holds a Guinness World Records title as the world's most successful cookery television format.

The format has been commissioned in 74 markets and has aired more than 750 seasons and 16,000 episodes worldwide.

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