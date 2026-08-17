Hockey World Cup 2026: England Stun India 4-2 In Amstelveen; Focus On Pakistan Tie

Defensive lapses proved costly as India went down 2-4 to England in their second pool match of the men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday, leaving the Harmanpreet Singh-led side needing to avoid a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in their clash on Wednesday.

India, who had beaten Wales 3-1 in their opening match, staged a strong comeback to lead 2-1 at half-time in the Pool D match, but were completely outplayed in the third quarter, conceding two goals, before world No. 3 England added another in the final quarter.

Nicholas Bandaruk scored twice for England (14th and 55th minutes), while Stuart Rushmere (39th) and Henry Croft (43rd) were the other scorers for the winners.

Harmanpreet Singh (17th) and Dilpreet Singh (25th) scored India's goals.

England lead Pool D with two wins from two matches, while India are second with three points. Pakistan, who drew with Wales earlier in the day, are third with one point, with Wales -- also on one point -- at the bottom.

India will need to either beat or draw Pakistan in their final pool match on Wednesday to qualify for the second round. A loss against Pakistan, will, however, knock India out of the tournament.

The top two teams from the pool will advance to the next round.

India had an aggressive start, creating their first opening in the third minute when Sukhjeet found Abhishek inside the circle, but the England defence successfully dealt the threat.

Jarmanpreet Singh then won possession on the right in the seventh minute and found Dilpreet, whose cross could not be trapped by Shilanand Lakra. Jarmanpreet, who was still at the circle, collected the loose ball but his shot went wide.

India were reduced to 10 men briefly after Sumit received a green card in the 10th minute. England earned a penalty corner after Phil Roper's attempt struck Jugraj Singh's foot following a referral, but Sam Hooper's effort was brilliantly blocked by Manpreet Singh.

England eventually broke the deadlock in the final minute of the opening quarter. Hooper lofted the ball into the circle and Rushmere showed excellent control before Bandaruk evaded Amit Rohidas and Sanjay to put the ball past goalkeeper Mohit HS.

India responded immediately and earned a penalty corner early in the second quarter. Harmanpreet made no mistake with a powerful drag-flick into the top left corner to level the scores.

India almost took the lead moments later when Abhishek snatched possession and shot at goal, but the ball struck Shilanand and was cleverly cleared by Sam Ward.

India continued to press and earned another penalty corner in the 19th minute, but England goalkeeper Oliver Payne kept out Harmanpreet's flick and also dealt with the rebound.

The pressure finally paid off in the 25th minute when India scored through a brilliant team effort. Hardik Singh's pass from the left found Abhishek, whose superb cross was met by Dilpreet in front of goal. Dilpreet made no mistake to put India 2-1 ahead.

England earned a penalty corner just before half-time but failed to convert it, leaving India with a one-goal advantage at the interval.

The third quarter, however, belonged entirely to England where they scored two goals. India struggled to retain possession as England pressed relentlessly and levelled in the 39th minute through Rushmere who finished a solo move with a composed effort.

Rushmere then played the anchor's role five minutes later, initiating a move from the right and finding Croft near the goalmouth. Croft produced a low finish to give England a 3-2 lead.

India earned a penalty corner early in the final quarter after an effort from Harmanpreet, but his flick lacked the power to trouble Payne.

The Indians also lost a video referral with 10 minutes remaining after their appeal for obstruction on Mandeep Singh was rejected.

India earned consecutive penalty corners in the closing stages but failed to convert any one of them.

England sealed the match in the 55th minute when Bandaruk converted a penalty corner to complete his brace and hand his side a 4-2 victory.

India will now have to regroup quickly for their final Pool D match against Pakistan on August 19.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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