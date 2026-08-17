Captain India: Kartik Aaryan To Lead Aviation Thriller With Parvathy Thiruvothu

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project Captain India has been getting a lot of attention because of its aviation-based storyline and casting developments. The film is expected to combine elements of drama, action and a large-scale human rescue mission.

Parvathy Thiruvothu Joins Captain India

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Parvathy Thiruvothu has reportedly been added to the cast of Captain India. The actress is said to be playing a significant role in the film, although the makers have not disclosed details about her character.

Her joining the cast brings together two big names from Hindi and South Indian films. Kartik Aaryan will be the main actor, and Parvathy's role is likely to add more depth to the story.

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Kartik Aaryan To Play Pilot

Captain India is reportedly inspired by one of India's major humanitarian rescue operations. Kartik Aaryan is set to portray a pilot who takes charge of the mission and leads the rescue effort.

The film is an aviation thriller directed by Shimit Amin, who is making a comeback to directing with this project. He has directed movies like Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and now he's back with a story about a daring rescue mission.

The film is being produced by Harman Baweja's Baweja Studios and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Production is expected to move forward soon, with shooting scheduled to begin next month.

Parvathy Thiruvothu's Work

Parvathy has established herself through performances across Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Her Malayalam filmography includes titles such as Take Off, Koode, Uyare and Bangalore Days, where she played different and challenging roles.

She made her Hindi-film presence more widely known with Qarib Qarib Single, in which she starred with Irrfan Khan. She subsequently appeared in Hindi projects including Kadak Singh and Tu Yaa Main.

Parvathy is also associated with Storm, an upcoming web series production featuring Hrithik Roshan for Prime Video.

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About Captain India

Captain India is an aviation thriller built around a humanitarian rescue operation, with Kartik Aaryan playing the central pilot character. The project marks Shimit Amin's return to filmmaking and is backed by Baweja Studios and T-Series. With Parvathy Thiruvothu now reportedly part of the cast, further details about the film's characters and storyline are awaited.

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