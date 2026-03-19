BMW India To Hike Vehicle Prices By Up To 2% From April 1

BMW Group India on Thursday said it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2% across its vehicle range with effect from April 1, in order to offset the impact of escalating logistics, material costs and depreciating rupee.

The price increase will be applicable across the range for BMW and MINI vehicles, the German luxury carmaker said in a statement.

"BMW Group India continues to create new benchmarks in the luxury automotive segment in the country, with strong demand and a record-breaking product portfolio.

"However, to offset escalating logistics and material costs alongside a depreciating rupee, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% across our range effective April 1, 2026," BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar stated.

This recalibration ensures the company continues to deliver the uncompromising performance, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class service that customers expect, he added.

Mercedes-Benz India and Audi India have already announced to increase vehicle prices from next month.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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