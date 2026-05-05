Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 5

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.14% at 24,077.5 points as of 6:13 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.04% and 2.18% respectively.

India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Monday, supported by global market cues. Nifty closed 0.5% higher at 24,119.30, while the Sensex ended up 356 points at 77,269.40. Intraday, the 30-stock index had risen as much as 1.3% or 997.25 points to 77,910.75 and the 50-share index had gained as much as 1.2%.

US Market Recap

Gains in US stocks were subdued on Monday. Shares of software companies jumped prior to Palantir Technologies results. Transportation shares dropped as Amazon announced expanded logistics offerings that will turn it into a major industry competitor, Bloomberg reported. S&P 500 closed 0.41% down, while Nasdaq 100 ended 0.21% lower.

Asian Market Update

South Korean stocks surged on Monday, hitting a fresh record high, after their strongest gain in 28 years amid uncertainities in the Middle East,CNBC reported. Kospi ended 5.12% higher, while Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 5.44% and 5.12% respectively, primarily driven by US tech earnings. Hong Kong's Hang Seng soared 1.26%. Japan and China markets were closed for a public holiday.

Commodity Check

Oil gained after latest tensions in the Middle East, with renewed attacks on energy infrastructure, and vessels hit near the Strait of Hormuz. Brent was near $114 a barrel, following a surge of around 6% on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was below $105. Gold traded around $4,520 an ounce, following a 2% drop on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

Earnings In Focus

Aadhar Housing Finance, AAVAS Financiers, Aeroflex Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, DCW, GNG Electronics, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gallantt Ispat, GHCL, Hero MotoCorp, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lloyds Engineering Works, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Marico, PTC India Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Raymond, Raymond Realty, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Shoppers Stop, S.J.S. Enterprises, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, SRF, United Breweries, Voltamp Transformers

Earnings Post Market Hours

Wockhardt Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 29.9% at Rs. 965 crore versus Rs. 743 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 225 crore versus Rs. 64 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.3% versus 8.6%.

Net Profit at Rs. 166 crore versus loss of Rs. 25 crore.

The company approves fundraising via QIP, equity, and other modes.

Jindal Stainless Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 7.8% at Rs. 11,337 crore versus Rs. 10,518 crore.

EBITDA up 3.3% at Rs. 1,455 crore versus Rs. 1,408 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.8% versus 13.4%.

Net Profit up 1.9% at Rs. 844 crore versus Rs. 828 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 3 per share.

Petronet LNG Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue down 15.4% at Rs. 9,442 crore versus Rs. 11,164 crore.

EBITDA up 55.2% at Rs. 1,861 crore versus Rs. 1,199 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.7% versus 10.7%.

Net Profit up 57.6% at Rs. 1,371 crore versus Rs. 870 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 3 per share.

Manappuram Finance Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 11.1% at Rs. 2,626 crore versus Rs. 2,363 crore.

Net Profit at Rs. 404 crore versus loss of Rs. 191.2 crore.

Tata Technologies Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 15.1% at Rs. 1,572 crore versus Rs. 1,366 crore.

EBIT up 31% at Rs. 205 crore versus Rs. 157 crore.

EBIT margin at 13.1% versus 11.9%.

Net Profit at Rs. 204 crore versus Rs. 6.6 crore.

Includes one‑time labour‑code cost of Rs. 56.1 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 8.35 and a special dividend of Rs. 3.35 per share.

ALSO READ: Tata Tech To Reward Shareholders With Two Dividends; Check Record Date, Other Details

Sobha Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 60.2% at Rs. 1,988 crore versus Rs. 1,241 crore.

EBITDA up 61.8% at Rs. 152 crore versus Rs. 94 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.65% versus 7.58%.

Net Profit at Rs. 91.8 crore versus Rs. 40.9 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 6 per share.

Re-Appoints Jagadish Nangineni As MD For 5 Yrs From Apr 1, 2027

KEI Industries Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 19.3% at Rs. 3,476 crore versus Rs. 2,915 crore.

EBITDA up 26.7% at Rs. 382 crore versus Rs. 301 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11% versus 10.3%.

Net Profit up 25.5% at Rs. 284 crore versus Rs. 227 crore.

Tata Chemicals Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 2% at Rs. 3,438 crore versus Rs. 3,509 crore.

EBITDA down 16.2% at Rs. 274 crore versus Rs. 327 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8% versus 9.3%.

Net Loss at Rs. 2,132 crore versus loss of Rs. 56 crore.

Includes one‑time cost of Rs. 1,837 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 11 per share.

Considered investment of Rs.100 crore towards Debottlenecking salt capacity at its plant located at Mithapur by 82,500 TPA.

Aarti Industries Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.2% at Rs. 2,206 crore versus Rs. 1,949 crore.

EBITDA up 30.4% at Rs. 343 crore versus Rs. 263 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus 13.5%.

Net Profit up 42.7% at Rs. 137 crore versus Rs. 96 crore.

CAMS Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.3% at Rs. 395 crore versus Rs. 390 crore.

EBIT up 1% at Rs. 155 crore versus Rs. 154 crore.

EBIT margin at 39.2% versus 39.4%.

Net Profit nearly flat at Rs. 126 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 4 per share.

IIFL Capital Services Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Total revenue down 9.1% at Rs. 655 crore versus Rs. 721 crore.

Net profit down 38.6% at Rs. 115 crore versus Rs. 187 crore.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 3.4% at Rs. 1,386 crore versus Rs. 1,341 crore.

EBITDA down 68.7% at Rs. 121 crore versus Rs. 388 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.8% versus 29%.

Net loss at Rs. 13.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 156 crore.

Stocks In News

Knowledge Marine: The company's arm, Knowledge Shipyard, acquires a 15‑acre waterfront land parcel in Palghar, Maharashtra, with an option to expand by another 5 acres.

The company's arm, Knowledge Shipyard, acquires a 15‑acre waterfront land parcel in Palghar, Maharashtra, with an option to expand by another 5 acres. Hindustan Zinc: Sandeep Modi resigns as Chief Financial Officer effective May 30 to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Sandeep Modi resigns as Chief Financial Officer effective May 30 to pursue opportunities outside the company. Meghmani Organics: The company receives approval from the Agriculture Ministry to develop nano fertiliser products, including Nano DAP, Nano NPK, and Nano Zinc, at its Gujarat facility.

The company receives approval from the Agriculture Ministry to develop nano fertiliser products, including Nano DAP, Nano NPK, and Nano Zinc, at its Gujarat facility. DCM Shriram: The company sells a 5‑acre land parcel in Telangana for Rs. 71 crore.

The company sells a 5‑acre land parcel in Telangana for Rs. 71 crore. Asahi India Glass: An exhaust chimney partially collapses at the Rajasthan unit; the float‑glass furnace remains operational. No injuries reported, and damage is covered under insurance.

An exhaust chimney partially collapses at the Rajasthan unit; the float‑glass furnace remains operational. No injuries reported, and damage is covered under insurance. EMS: The company receives a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs. 144 crore from UP Jal Nigam for sewer network and house‑connection works in Varanasi.

The company receives a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs. 144 crore from UP Jal Nigam for sewer network and house‑connection works in Varanasi. Rainbow Children's Medicare: The company inaugurates a 60‑bed hospital and an IVF centre in Karnataka under the brand Birthright Fertility.

The company inaugurates a 60‑bed hospital and an IVF centre in Karnataka under the brand Birthright Fertility. J Kumar Infraprojects: The Managing Director receives a summons from a Special Judge in Jaipur in connection with an SFIO complaint under the Companies Act.

The Managing Director receives a summons from a Special Judge in Jaipur in connection with an SFIO complaint under the Companies Act. Park Medi World: The company's arm, Park Medicenters, incorporates a new subsidiary named Healplus Medical.

The company's arm, Park Medicenters, incorporates a new subsidiary named Healplus Medical. Aurobindo Pharma : Sanjay Chaturvedi resigns as CEO of the company's arm, Apitoria Pharma.

: Sanjay Chaturvedi resigns as CEO of the company's arm, Apitoria Pharma. Afcons Infrastructure: The company secures EPC orders worth Rs. 373 crore for civil works in April.

The company secures EPC orders worth Rs. 373 crore for civil works in April. Syncom Formulations: The company acquires a commercial floor in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs. 57 crore.

The company acquires a commercial floor in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs. 57 crore. Premier Energies: The company's arm will acquire a 26% stake in Hexa Energy for Rs. 69 crore to support the Naidupeta solar‑cell facility.

ALSO READ: Sobha Q4 Results: Profit More Than Doubles; Highest Dividend Since 2020 Announced — Check Record Date

Manappuram Finance : V.P. Nandakumar will continue as Managing Director until September 2026 and will transition to Non‑Executive Director and Chairperson from October 1.

: V.P. Nandakumar will continue as Managing Director until September 2026 and will transition to Non‑Executive Director and Chairperson from October 1. Awfis Green Energy: The company files the NCLT demerger order with the Registrar of Companies, making the INOX Renewable demerger effective from May 4.

The company files the NCLT demerger order with the Registrar of Companies, making the INOX Renewable demerger effective from May 4. Puravankara: The Income Tax Department reduces the company's tax demand to Rs. 56 crore from Rs. 84 crore.

The Income Tax Department reduces the company's tax demand to Rs. 56 crore from Rs. 84 crore. Dynacons Systems & Solutions : The company secures a Rs. 751 crore project from the Reserve Bank of India for private cloud infrastructure for RBI data centres.

: The company secures a Rs. 751 crore project from the Reserve Bank of India for private cloud infrastructure for RBI data centres. Antony Waste Handling Cell: The company issues a corporate guarantee of Rs. 123 crore in favour of its arm, Antony Lara Renewable.

The company issues a corporate guarantee of Rs. 123 crore in favour of its arm, Antony Lara Renewable. Prabha Energy: The company fixes May 8 as the record date for its rights issue of 96.7 lakh shares.

The company fixes May 8 as the record date for its rights issue of 96.7 lakh shares. SEPC: The company receives an administrative warning letter from SEBI for delayed disclosure of arbitration proceedings with Hindustan Copper. No monetary penalty has been imposed.

The company receives an administrative warning letter from SEBI for delayed disclosure of arbitration proceedings with Hindustan Copper. No monetary penalty has been imposed. NLC India: The company notes a SEBI LODR penalty imposed for non‑compliance with board composition norms, specifically relating to the absence of a woman director.

The company notes a SEBI LODR penalty imposed for non‑compliance with board composition norms, specifically relating to the absence of a woman director. Hubtown: NCLT directs the company to convene a meeting of shareholders to consider the proposed merger with 25 West Realty.

IPO Update

ONEMI TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS: Technology-enabled lender, offers digital loans through mobile app for consumption & biz needs. Operated under Kissht (digital lending platform) & Ring (payments app).

Overall subscription for Day 2 stands at 60%

QIBs at 1.45x

NIIs at 50%

Retail at 16%FV

IPO To Open

Bagmane Prime Office REIT: Commercial office real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing premium Grade A+ business parks in Bengaluru. Book build issue of Rs.3,405 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of Rs.2,390.00 crores and offer for sale of Rs.1,015.00 crores. Set to open on 5th of May.

ALSO READ: Tata Chemicals Q4 Results: Net Loss Crosses Rs 2,000 Crore As One-Time Cost Weighs; Dividend Declared

Bulk & Block Deals

Ideaforge Techno: Societe Generale bought 2.43 lk shares at Rs. 707.11 per share

Societe Generale bought 2.43 lk shares at Rs. 707.11 per share Sunflag Iron & Steel Company : Bhavini Dhirendra Sanghavi sold 8.35 lk shares, Bhupendra Gokaldas Sanghavi sold 23.3 lk shares at Rs. 300 per share

: Bhavini Dhirendra Sanghavi sold 8.35 lk shares, Bhupendra Gokaldas Sanghavi sold 23.3 lk shares at Rs. 300 per share Siemens Energy India : BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 89.2 k shares at Rs. 3256.80 per share

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 89.2 k shares at Rs. 3256.80 per share Tata Motors : BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 7.18 lk shares at Rs. 405.8 per share

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 7.18 lk shares at Rs. 405.8 per share Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone : Capital Group International All Countries Equity Trust (US) bought 3.65 cr shares at Rs. 1632.45 per share, Capital Income Builder bought 37.80 lk shares at Rs. 1632.45 per share, Europacific Growth Fund bought 3.10 cr shares at Rs. 1632.45 per share, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding sold 9.17 cr shares at Rs. 1632.45 per share

: Capital Group International All Countries Equity Trust (US) bought 3.65 cr shares at Rs. 1632.45 per share, Capital Income Builder bought 37.80 lk shares at Rs. 1632.45 per share, Europacific Growth Fund bought 3.10 cr shares at Rs. 1632.45 per share, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding sold 9.17 cr shares at Rs. 1632.45 per share Siemens Energy India : Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE sold 89 k shares at Rs. 3256.80 per share

: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE sold 89 k shares at Rs. 3256.80 per share Tata Motors: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE sold 7.18 lk shares at Rs. 405.8 per share

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE sold 7.18 lk shares at Rs. 405.8 per share Rajesh Power Services : Jyotsna Ramesh Patel sold 1.58 lk shares at Rs. 974.2 per share

: Jyotsna Ramesh Patel sold 1.58 lk shares at Rs. 974.2 per share Rajesh Power Services: Pocketful Research Capital bought 1.18 lk shares at Rs. 974.61 per share

Pocketful Research Capital bought 1.18 lk shares at Rs. 974.61 per share Sunflag Iron & Steel Company: Vallabh Roopchand Bhanshali bought 40 lk shares at Rs. 300 per share.

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: HFCL, Spectrum Electrical Industries

HFCL, Spectrum Electrical Industries List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Cohance Lifesciences, Baazar Style Retail

Price Band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: CEMINDIA PROJECTS, IDEAFORGE TECHNOLOGY

CEMINDIA PROJECTS, IDEAFORGE TECHNOLOGY Price Band change from to 10% to 5%: INDIABULLS

F&O Cues

Nifty May futures is up 0.42% to 24,199.00 at a premium of 79.7 points.

Nifty Options 5th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23500.

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