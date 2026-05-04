Tata Chemicals Q4 Results: Net Loss Crosses Rs 2,000 Crore As One-Time Cost Weighs; Dividend Declared

Tata Chemical Ltd.'s loss widens at Rs 2,132 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal on the back of one-time cost. This is in comparison to loss of Rs 56 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Monday.

Consolidate revenue of the realty firm declined by 2% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 3,438 crore in comparison to Rs 3,509 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes down 16.2% to Rs 274 crore. The margin contracted to 8% from the earlier 9.3% in the same quarter last year.

Tata Chemicals Q4 Results: Key Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 2% at Rs 3,438 crore versus Rs 3,509 crore.

Ebitda fell 16.2% to Rs 274 crore versus Rs 327 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8% versus 9.3%.

Net loss widened to Rs 2,132 crore versus loss of Rs 56 crore.

To pay dividend of Rs 11 per share

The company saw a one-time cost of Rs 1,837 crore in quarter ended March in comparison to Rs 55 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tata Chemicals Dividend

Tata Chemicals on Monday has announced dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the fiscal 2026, even as its loss in the quarter ended March widened due to one-time cost. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 280.23 crore to shareholders.

ALSO READ: Tata Technologies Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps Sequentially, Revenue Up 15%; Dividend Declared

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within five days after the conclusion of the AGM.

The company on June 12, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 11 per share. In 2024 the company gave a dividend of Rs 15 per share and in 2023 it gave a dividend of Rs 17.50 per share.

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