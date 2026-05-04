Election Results Aftermath: TMC Offices Vandalised In Bengal; BJP Denies Role | Watch Videos

Trinamool Congress flex boards, party banners and festoons were allegedly defaced and damaged across offices in West Bengal following the BJP's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. However, the saffron party denied any role in the incidents, officials told PTI on Monday.



The TMC claimed that hours after poll trends became clear, "miscreants" gathered outside its offices at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, Tufanganj in Cooch Behar and Panihati in North 24 Parganas and vandalised them.



At Baruipur, flex boards and banners were torn, and photographs of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee were thrown on the ground, a local TMC leader alleged.



A senior police officer told PTI forces were deployed in the area, and the crowd that had assembled outside the party office was dispersed.



At Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman district, unidentified persons allegedly set a local TMC party office on fire, another senior police officer told PTI.



In Asansol, a TMC office was vandalised, with a party leader alleging that BJP supporters were behind the incident.

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In Panihati, the TMC alleged that its party office was "captured" after signboards and flags were removed and replaced with saffron colour and lotus symbols.



TMC candidate from Nowapara in North 24 Parganas, Trinankur Bhattacharya, was allegedly beaten up by BJP supporters while coming out of a counting centre in Barrackpore.



Senior BJP leader and Nowapara candidate Arjun Singh, however, denied the allegations and said the incidents were the result of internal disputes within the TMC.

TMC Party Office Set on Fire in Jamuria Amid Election Tension | WATCH pic.twitter.com/htPfclA4rT — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) May 4, 2026



A state TMC leader claimed that due to inaction by police, "miscreants" sheltered by the BJP are carrying out concerted attacks on party activists and supporters.



A senior police official said Bhattacharya had entered into an argument with BJP workers while coming out of the counting centre and was assaulted.



Personnel of the central forces and others present managed to take him out safely from the spot.



An Election Commission official said it has asked police and security forces to maintain peace and prevent attacks on any party candidate or supporters.

WIth inputs from PTI.

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