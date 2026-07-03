Raymond Realty Sees Robust Housing Demand, Sales Momentum Continues

Raymond Realty Ltd. released its provisional operational and financial updates on Friday for the April-June quarter of FY27.

Driven by sustained demand for premium residential projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), pre-sales grew by 2x on a year-on-year basis. Pre-sales grew from Rs 306 crore in the first quarter of FY26 to Rs 700 crore in this April-June quarter, surging by 129% year-on-year, according to the company.

Collections also surged by 47% year-on-year from Rs 374 crore to Rs 550 crore during the period. This indicates healthy customer inflows and execution across the current projects of the company.

129% Pre-Sales Growth Without Single New Launch

During the quarter, the company didn't launch a single project; even then, pre-sales surging 129% YoY perhaps indicates the record performance during FY26. During the previous fiscal, the company launched seven projects in a single year, which strengthened the sales pipeline, offering solid revenue visibility for this current fiscal.

The company has also attributed the growth to sustained demand for premium residential projects, especially the Address by GS brand. This has improved the price realisation in the MMR market.

The company said that the first quarter FY27 performance reflects consumer confidence in their existing and ongoing projects despite no new launches during the quarter.

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Efficient Capital Allocation

During the quarter, the company borrowed Rs 198 crore mainly for construction activities and other working capital requirements for the projects launched during FY26. The total outstanding borrowings of the company stood at Rs 1,097 crore as of 30 June, 2026, up from Rs 380 crore as on 30 June, 2025. This investment is expected to unlock significant revenue in the coming 12 to 18 months.

FY27 Margin Guidance Remains Unchanged

The management reiterated its FY27 guidance, stating that EBITDA margin is expected to remain between 17% and 19% for the fiscal. Also stated that profitability is expected to improve with progress in project execution over the upcoming quarters.

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