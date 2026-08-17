'We Are Going To Win': Trump Makes Cryptic '2028' Post Amid Third Term Speculations

US President Donald Trump made a cryptic post on his social media account, triggering speculations over whether he is eyeing a third presidential term. The post has sparked fresh curiosity on social media, as Trump had earlier publicly ruled out the possibility of seeking a third term in 2028, due to constitutional restrictions.

In his latest Truth Social post, Trump shared an image of himself wearing a cap with the words 'Trump 2028' printed on it, while "We will win" was written on the side of the image.

On August 13, Trump noted that despite persistent demands from his political base, the law explicitly prevents a president from being elected to office more than twice. During an interaction with media personnel at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump expressed his inclination towards another campaign. “I would love to run, but the law is very strong,” he said.

His remarks, however, did not constitute an official announcement of a 2028 campaign and instead acknowledged the existing constitutional limits on presidential terms.

The constitutional restriction stems from the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

ALSO READ: 'No. 1 Goal': Trump Renews Pledge To Halt Iran's Nuclear Bid; Oil Nears $90

22nd Amendment: Why Trump Cannot Run For A Third Term

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution limits a president to being elected to office no more than twice. Passed by Congress in 1947 and ratified by the states in February 1951, the amendment was introduced following Franklin D Roosevelt's unprecedented four-term presidency.

Before the amendment, the US Constitution did not impose presidential term limits. Presidents largely followed the precedent set by George Washington, who stepped down after serving two terms. Roosevelt broke that tradition, winning a third term in 1940 and a fourth in 1944 before dying in office in April 1945.

Following Roosevelt's extended presidency, Congress proposed the 22nd Amendment to formally establish the two-term limit in the US Constitution.

Having won the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections, Trump has already been elected twice to the White House, and therefore, barred from running for a third term.

ALSO READ: Trump's Ultimatum To Oman: Step Aside Or Face Bombing Amid Ongoing IRGC Talks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.